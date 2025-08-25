Ghislaine Maxwell Drags Elon Musk Into Epstein Scandal With Explosive New Claims About Secret Parties

Elon Musk‘s claim that he has never met Ghislaine Maxwell has encountered a setback!

Maxwell (known for her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein) has come forward to say that their first encounter was at a Caribbean gathering over a decade ago. This event, hosted by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, spanned several days.

Elon Musk has previously downplayed any connections to Maxwell, claiming on Twitter in 2020 that she merely “photobombed” him at a Vanity Fair Oscars party. However, with this new revelation from Ghislaine Maxwell, the spotlight may shift back onto the relationships between prominent figures in the tech industry and the late Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial social circle.

According to a newly released interview transcript, Maxwell shared with the Department of Justice that Elon Musk was among 30-50 people who attended a “three or four day” birthday bash for Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The event took place around 2010 or 2011. This information directly challenges Musk’s previous statements, where he claimed not to know about Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoings.

It also brings to the forefront how connected Silicon Valley was with the late s-x offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who’s currently behind bars for her role in a child s-x t-afficking case, has reinforced her statements by mentioning another encounter with Musk. It was at a fancy Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2014. And there’s a picture of them together at this shindig. Despite this, she maintains that she wasn’t aware of just how close Musk and Epstein’s friendship was.

She did drop a little nugget about Musk’s younger brother, Kimbal, who supposedly met one of his girlfriends through Epstein, according to a 2020 article in Business Insider.

Elon Musk’s version of events remains consistent. In a viral post on X, he shared, “Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. [The] real question is why VF invited her in the first place.”

Yet, Maxwell’s account tells a different story; these meetings were not random. This revelation has led to a significant buzz on social media, with people questioning and discussing the ties between Silicon Valley and Epstein.

From Russia(to Jeffrey), with Love

Not all of Epstein’s girls were underage sex slaves. Check out Lana Pozhidaeva(left) who, allegedly, may have used Epstein’s contacts to infiltrate Silicon Valley.https://t.co/MpUUKxTwF0 pic.twitter.com/mHros5xLiC — Craig Unger (@craigunger) July 21, 2025

This latest development is in the light of a tense political backdrop. Elon Musk’s very public disagreement with President Donald Trump concerning the much-anticipated release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents has been escalating.

After saying Trump might be mentioned in the files (which Musk later deleted), Trump warned about Musk’s government contracts. The situation has become even more combustible, with Maxwell speaking out despite staying silent during her trial.

Also, guess what? Maxwell has been transferred from a prison in Florida to a less strict, low-security facility in Texas, which has led to whispers about possible political games being played. As transcripts from the Department of Justice start making their rounds, Maxwell’s tale might be the opening chapter in a much larger story involving some of the most influential people in Silicon Valley.

After her interview, Maxwell was moved from the low-security federal prison in Florida where she had been serving a 20-year sentence to a minimum security prison camp in Texas. https://t.co/ORLKKBpExe — MySA (@mySA) August 22, 2025

For now, Elon Musk keeps his thoughts to himself, which is unusual for the billionaire who loves sharing his opinions. Whether what Maxwell says is true or just another twist in the Epstein story puts Musk back in the center of attention!

