The Justice Department just dropped a two-day interview transcript featuring Ghislaine Maxwell, and it reads like something straight out of a political thriller. In the eyebrow-raising transcript, the jailed British socialite, once Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associate, insists she never saw Donald Trump act inappropriately and flat-out denies the existence of Epstein’s infamous “client list.” That denial alone is sure to stir conspiracy chatter online.

The transcript, seen by The Independent, comes from Maxwell’s sit-down with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Blanche is no stranger to political drama himself, and in their conversation, Maxwell described Trump in glowing terms. She praised what she called his “extraordinary achievement” of becoming president, portraying him as cordial, kind, and never improper in her presence. According to Maxwell, she had seen Epstein and Trump together on a handful of occasions, but she dismissed any suggestion that Trump’s behavior raised eyebrows. “Absolutely never, in any context,” she said when asked if Trump had done anything inappropriate.

For those still clinging to the elusive “Epstein client list,” Maxwell had another bombshell. She insisted the so-called list, rumored to hold names of celebrities, politicians, and world leaders linked to Epstein’s sordid activities, does not exist. “There is no list,” she said flatly, crushing one of the most enduring conspiracy theories circulating in MAGA world and beyond. Her denial, however, will likely do little to calm speculation, as many remain convinced there are secrets still buried in the Epstein files.

Maxwell also weighed in on one of the most controversial chapters in the Epstein saga, his death in a New York jail cell in 2019. Officially ruled a suicide, Epstein’s sudden end has been the breeding ground for countless theories. Maxwell did not hold back her doubts. “I do not believe he died by suicide,” she declared. Pressed on whether she had any speculation about who might have killed him, she hedged, saying only, “I… no I don’t.” Even that small comment is enough to reignite the flames of suspicion.

Then there is the Bill Clinton rumor. One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, had claimed that Maxwell once piloted Clinton in a helicopter to Epstein’s island. The story has been cited repeatedly as evidence of Clinton’s closeness to the disgraced financier. Maxwell, however, scoffed at the idea. “The story as told is so patently absurd,” she said. “I am a helicopter pilot, that is true. But the notion of me flying an ex-president in a machine, that would terrify me. I would never even take that responsibility. Can you imagine? Yeah, no.” With that, she dismissed the claim as fiction, calling it one of the more ridiculous rumors tied to her name.

The release of these transcripts did not come out of nowhere. The Justice Department has been under heavy pressure to hand over more material from Epstein’s criminal case to the House Oversight Committee, which earlier this month issued subpoenas demanding the files. The committee has promised to make parts of the material public, though it is unclear when or how much of it will actually be released. The sudden release of Maxwell’s words appears to be a step in that process, giving lawmakers and the public a taste of what lies inside the vaults of the DOJ.

What remains unclear is whether Maxwell’s testimony offers any real clarity or simply muddies the waters further. On the one hand, she downplays Trump’s connection to Epstein, denies Clinton’s supposed helicopter flight, and insists there was no client list. On the other, she fuels the fire by doubting Epstein’s suicide, a position guaranteed to inflame conspiracy theorists on both sides of the political spectrum.

The million-dollar question is what happens next. Will these transcripts put some rumors to rest, or will they just spark fresh debates and accusations? For now, one thing is certain. Maxwell’s conversation with Todd Blanche has handed the internet, conspiracy bloggers, and political junkies a treasure trove to chew on, ensuring the Epstein saga remains far from over.