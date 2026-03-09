Pope Leo XIV Gifted A Custom Ford Explorer SUV With Nod To His Chicago Roots

A new custom Ford Explorer SUV came to being in Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant some five miles from Pope Leo’s hometown of Dolton. The one-of-a-kind vehicle pays homage to the pontiff’s Chicago roots, with all the bells and whistles anyone could wish for.

The unique Ford Explorer SUV was personally delivered to Pope Leo by Ford CEO Jim Farley and his wife, Lia. Farley and his wife enjoyed a private audience with the Pope on February 28, and according to Ford, the pontiff plans to use his new custom SUV to cross the Vatican grounds. That is one fancy modern Popemobile which is sure to bring a lot of joy, reminding him of his hometown.

The black Ford Explorer Platinum came equipped with a customized 3.3-liter V6 hybrid powertrain and a 10-speed hybrid transmission. It was assembled at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant just five miles from Pope Leo’s hometown of Dolton, and the vehicle also boasts vanity license plates that read “DA POPE” and “LEO XIV.”

Ford’s Chicago assembly plant secretly built a custom SUV for Pope Leo XIV. The new “popemobile” comes complete with the Windy City emblazoned on the inside. pic.twitter.com/fsx8Fygs0p — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 7, 2026

The interior details of the vehicle are a nod to Pope Leo’s Chicago roots, with seat tags with the Chicago flag, and the city’s skyline stitched into the SUV’s center console. Moreover, engravings of the Vatican skyline and St. Peter’s Basilica are displayed on the scuff plates near the bottom of the vehicle’s doors.

As work began on the custom vehicle, Ford employees were told they were building the SUV for a VIP, but because of confidentiality reasons, they were not informed that it was for the Pope. Once they finally realized who the custom SUV was actually for, some of the workers were astonished.

“When I found out it was the pope, I was so excited,” said Jennifer Barilovich, lead electrical systems integration engineer for the Explorer. “I can’t believe I helped make a vehicle that the pope is going to drive! As soon as I could, I told my family. I come from a huge Catholic family, so everyone was thrilled and just thought it was the coolest project,” she told FOX 2 KTUV.

Meanwhile, Barilovich joined other team members in writing letters to the pontiff, which is another reminder of Pope Leo’s hometown.

Adolphus Harper, a Ford pre-delivery specialist, described being involved in the project as “unbelievable.” He revealed that he was a former high school student of Pope Leo.

“I graduated from St. Rita in 1986, so knowing that the pope who once taught me is now driving something I helped assemble – it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I am proud to be part of this. To see someone connected to my own education become part of something so historic – it’s amazing.”

Besides the custom vehicle, the pontiff received several gifts from the assembly team, including a special recognition coin from the Chicago Assembly Plant and a pizza box from Aurelio’s Pizza, one of the pontiffs favorite restaurants in his hometown.

According to Farley, the pope truly appreciated all the “personal touches” and after taking the SUV for a spin, said he “enjoyed the sporty ride.”

“But more than anything, what stays with me is the feeling of gratitude and joy we experienced meeting him and sharing this small gesture – one that reflects the pride and care of the Ford team back home in Chicago,” Farley said.