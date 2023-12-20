In a thought-provoking address, Pope Francis delivered a stern warning to global leaders about the expected risks of uncurbed artificial intelligence (AI) development, cautioning that it could pose a profound risk to humanity. The pontiff’s remarks were made in contemplation of the upcoming 57th annual World Day of Peace on January 1, insinuating the need for responsible and ethical approaches to the evolving landscape of technology. Pope acknowledged the remarkable achievements of science and technology, "We rightly rejoice and give thanks for the impressive achievements of science and technology, as a result of which countless ills that formerly plagued human life and caused great suffering have been remedied."

He further added, "At the same time, techno-scientific advances, by making it possible to exercise hitherto unprecedented control over reality, are placing in human hands a vast array of options, including some that may pose a risk to our survival and endanger our common home." The Pope underscored the large spectrum of the term “artificial intelligence," accumulating the variety of realities within the ever-changing technological fields. "Freedom and peaceful coexistence are threatened whenever human beings yield to the temptation to selfishness, self-interest, the desire for profit, and the thirst for power. We thus have a duty to broaden our gaze and to direct techno-scientific research towards the pursuit of peace and the common good, in the service of the integral development of individuals and communities," Pope exclaimed.

Sharing concerns about the potential exploitation of AI efficiencies by global technocratic systems, the Pope warned, "There is a risk that the criteria behind certain decisions will become less clear, responsibility for those decisions concealed, and producers enabled to evade their obligation to act for the benefit of the community." As per the sources of Fox News, he highlighted the technocratic system's tendency to prioritize efficiency, sometimes at the expense of considerations unrelated to immediate interests. "In some sense, this is favored by the technocratic system, which allies the economy with technology and privileges the criterion of efficiency, tending to ignore anything unrelated to its immediate interests."

Pope requested a reevaluation of the relationship between the economy and technology, insinuating the significance of ethical consideration in the AI realm. The World Day of Peace, established by Pope John XXIII in 1967, serves as an annual Catholic celebration on January 1. Although not part of the liturgical calendar, it holds significance as an occasion for the Vatican to address current threats to peace and stability through a message from the pontiff. Pope's words serve as a crucial call to action, urging a balance between technological advancement and ethical responsibility to ensure AI development aligns with the values of peace, the common good, and the well-being of humanity.

