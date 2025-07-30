Pop Diva Mariah Carey Has Claimed She Doesn’t Grow Old! What’s Her Secret? 

Mariah Carey believes she has boldly gone where no one has gone before and that’s to a place when all time has stopped and the effects of ageing are something to scoff at.

If you could bottle a reliable and successful anti-aging formula you’d make a fortune, but according to Mariah Carey it’s quite easy to defeat the ravages of times and points to herself as the perfect example.

Page Six Reports that in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 56-year-old songbird confessed that growing old is not something the baby-faced “Touch My Body” singer is familiar with, because she simply refuses to acknowledge time as a thing.

As personal philosophies go, it’s pretty out there and way beyond existentialism, but Mariah has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

The time-defying starlet explained that there’s a track on her new album, “Here For It All,” which will be unleashed on the world this September, featuring a track that deals with her power to stop the clocks.

When asked about getting older she said, “I don’t allow it – it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers. I do not acknowledge time.”

It’s a pretty brave statement and one that suggests a pretty unique mindset. For example, you could deny the sun was a thing, but lie in it long enough and you’ll get burnt.

However, Mariah Carey has been denying that time exists for a long time. When you’re trapped in the bubble of stardom, it’s probably not all that difficult.

In a piece she did with Out Magazine in 2014, entitled “The Wisdom of Mariah,” the pop queen revealed that she was “eternally 12 years old.”

It’s a bit difficult for any interviewer to respond to a statement like that, and so they wisely chose to let Mariah ramble, and ramble she did.

She continued, “I don’t count years, but I definitely rebuke them — I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.”

In her most recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Mariah also pointed out that although time may stand still for her and her skin, she pointed out that things still change. One of them is the state of the entertainment industry.

She explained that it’s a lot easier to get you 15 minutes of fame in the modern world because, “Now, people can buy a microphone and light themselves and film themselves.

She added, “Anyone can be their own celebrity by just going viral. Back then, if you wanted people to hear your music, you had to get a record deal.”

Although Mariah may have conquered time and the ravages of ageing, during a previous podcast on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, she confessed to feeling ‘tortured’ by ‘hideous’ overhead lighting.

“I can’t with the overhead lighting. Why do they do it to us? I shouldn’t say us, it’s not us. It’s me,” Mariah remarked.

“I’m the one who’s the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorways, gyms – not that I go to the gym. But I’m just saying, it’s hideous lighting.

“Everywhere I go, shut the lights. Turn them out. I don’t want to see them anymore.”