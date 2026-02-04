“Pooch Pirate Alert”: Canine Crew Pulls Off A Heist – Oklahoma Police Video Goes Viral

This canine crew of two pulled off a heist on someone’s porch and their shamelessness was shared by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ring doorbell cameras are handy and often catch video footage of crooks trying to break into someone’s home and help themselves to deliveries. However, the crooks in this story are two shameless dogs, that were caught with tails wagging stealing from someone’s porch.

After the Oklahoma City Police Department shared the video on their Facebook page it quickly went viral, as social media users enjoyed the action of the two tail-wagging, cheeky canine suspects.

Videos are often seen on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok of porch pirates stealing people’s delivery items from Amazon and more from outside their front door. However, this time it was two canine suspects, clearly good pals, getting lucky stealing treats outside a human’s front door. Perfect fun for a dog lover.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared the video on its Facebook page on February 2, showing the two dogs working in unison to grab a tasty item from a porch, and then headed off happily, tails wagging and absolutely no sign of guilt.

Oklahoma City Police Department shared a pooch-pirate alert… pic.twitter.com/zoPn3pb9kM — Anne Sewell (@anners2008) February 4, 2026

While posting the video, the police department wrote in the caption “Pooch Pirate Alert,” adding:

Who let the dogs out….and onto your porch?! Suspects: two four-legged masterminds pulling off a paws and grab heist in broad daylight. Evidence shows clear intent, flawless teamwork, and zero remorse – just pure tail-wagging confidence. They dragged the evidence off-site like pros, but we were able to recover the goods. It wasn’t “Kibble & Bits”, just drill bits! These thieves were no bark, all bite! If you recognize these fur-ocious felons give them a doggy biscuit. Charges pending: Conspiracy to Commit Snack Theft, Paw-sitively Impersonating Master Thieves, and Being Fur-ociously Adorable. Stay vigilant, OKC—your packages aren’t safe from these good boys gone bad.

The police department clearly has a great sense of doggie humor and while we don’t know who owns the porch in question, the snack thieves likely know the owners and don’t feel the slightest bit of guilt for their crime.

As Facebook users enjoyed the viral video, the comments poured in from dog lovers in Oklahoma City and across the country as they shared the clip.

One female Facebook user wrote, “Not the dog’s you can’t trust nobody,” while another wrote, “I have information on these suspects at hand. Lol.” Another shared the words, “Good boys gone bad” with a series of laughing emojis.

Yet another dog lover shared, “These criminals are clearly well-trained. Lawyered up with belly rubs. I know those faces. Repeat offenders. Would absolutely steal again for snacks.” Meanwhile, one lady was quick to share another animal-related crime, writing, “And my porch pirate a few years ago, that stole the chocolate out of an Easter egg was a cute little squirrel. Caught that on camera.”

If just goes to prove that a cute smile and a wagging tail will let you get away with crime, even in Oklahoma City.