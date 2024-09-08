Polling 'Nostradamus' and Historian Gave a Comical Nickname to Republican Nominee Donald Trump

Allan Lichtman, the polling 'Nostradamus,' turned the table on Donald Trump, who famously gives nicknames to his opponents. The Republican has referred to his Democratic rivals Joe Biden as 'Crooked Joe' and 'Sleepy Joe.' In addition, he also mocked his new opponent Kamala Harris by calling her 'Kambala' and 'Lyin' Kamala.' But Lichtman's verbal jab for Trump tops it all.

Trump, who's been reluctant to debate Harris since she has been nominated, has been slammed by his critics for being scared of her. Among them is Lichtman, dubbed 'Nostradamus' for his 40 years of experience in accurately predicting the election results, who called out the politician and gave him the taste of his own medicine in a post on X, formerly Twitter, per Newsweek.

In contrast to the first debate, it looks like the second debate of 2024 with Kamala Harris may not happen. Tough guy Donald Trump is trying to duck out, “Donald Duck?” — Allan Lichtman (@AllanLichtman) July 26, 2024

He wrote in a tweet from July 2024, "In contrast to the first debate, it looks like the second debate of 2024 with Kamala Harris may not happen. Tough guy Donald Trump is trying to duck out, 'Donald Duck?'" His post amassed over 90K views with reactions from Trump's critics and his supporters who debated in the comment section.

Donald is bone spurring his way out of the debate as fast as he can. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) July 26, 2024

A Trump critic, @WhittyPics, commented, "Donald has a problem with strong black women." @dellyabbey sarcastically wrote, "That's Donald for you." @Sara_Tonyn joined the bandwagon, "If he backs out, I think that works in Kamala's favor. Come to think of it, if he agrees to debate, I think THAT works in Kamala's favor too! #DonaldDuck."

Meanwhile, the ex-president's supporters defended him and slammed Lichtman. For instance, @jesse_norwalt, questioned the historian's objectivity when predicting election results, "Tweets like this make me think it's impossible for you to be objective with the 13 keys this time." @notionallyacc reminded Lichtman of Joe Biden's debate debacle, "The last time someone debated President Trump they dropped out of the race."

Lichtman is a vocal critic of Trump. The forecaster has predicted who'd win the elections and hit the bull's eye every time, ever since the time of President Reagan's reelection in 1984. He plays around a model that includes 13 factors, or "keys" as he calls them, to foretell the presidential candidate's future. Recently, he did a YouTube livestream along with his son Sam and dropped a hint in favor of Harris on the course of victory ahead of the November elections, per Daily Mail.

Where the Keys stand NOW as detailed on the 13 Keys Tracker. See the charting below. Please listen to our LIVE show on 7–25–24, where we detail every Key and the criteria for turning them. I haven’t made my official prediction, I will sometime after the Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/Ie1GskF1IM — Allan Lichtman (@AllanLichtman) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump is struggling to keep up with the pace of Harris' growing popularity since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his running mate. Among the VP's other strengths, the 78-year-old is (un)intentionally backpedaling in debating her. While POTUS was a soft target and he successfully beat him in the CNN debate, Harris' career as a prosecutor makes her a strong contender who knows how to seize the spotlight.

Aimee Allison, founder of She The People, weighed in on the importance of outperforming Trump on the debate stage, "She needs to hold her own. And she needs to communicate on the debate stage what she's fighting for," as per BBC. Meanwhile, Maya Rupert, a Democratic strategist, praised, "I think she is someone who uses silence incredibly well."