Polling Analyst: Donald Trump Needs “Influencer Army” to Reach Female Voters

United States President Donald Trump is still struggling to reach female voters ages 21–44, according to veteran polling analyst Patrick Allocco.

Speaking with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty earlier this week, Allocco offered several positive signs for Trump over a year into his second term. He said that anywhere from 88% to 96% of Republicans who voted for Trump in 2024 still support him today, and he is drawing additional support from 30% of independent voters.

However, female voters remain reluctant to support Trump. Allocco explained that he believes the Trump administration is struggling to “connect” with female voters in that range, who he described as “affordability focused [and] authenticity driven.”

Allocco also believes the White House must meet those voters “at the intersection of lifestyle, culture and, as an afterthought, politics.”

Despite all of the headlines, Americans did not just wake up and change their minds on Trump. Last night @RobFinnertyUSA and I discuss that along with how the White House’s messaging is not landing with a key midterm voter, the 21-44 persuadable female. @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/W5cRWQ1OAM — Zoose® (@ZooseLLC) January 27, 2026

“How can they correct that?” Allocco asked. “They can meet her at that point by building what I would say is an influencer army to create content, to meet her, and to deliver their message to her there.”

Allocco’s point makes sense, and the Trump administration has tried using social media to its benefit. Various government entities, most notably Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security, regularly share updates on their social media feeds. The White House’s official X and TikTok accounts have attempted to embrace modern platforms.

The Trump administration lost a key conservative influencer when Charlie Kirk, founder and former CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a speaking event in Utah in September. His wife, Erika Kirk, has since become CEO of the organization and remains an influential figure among Trump supporters and the broader conservative community.

Trump has also received a boost from superstar rapper Nicki Minaj, who has become a vocal supporter of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Kirk in recent months. Although Minaj has drawn widespread backlash from her fanbase, she has also reported significant increases in her social media follower count and music statistics, including streams and music video views.

Despite the record that the President’s party doesn’t usually win the midterms, Trump is fully confident they’ll win. “We are doing great, best polling numbers we have ever had, best numbers in the country Lowest crime numbers in the history of our country.” pic.twitter.com/B6GcRYVQ9T — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) January 27, 2026

Trump has repeatedly said that he is polling well overall, though the numbers do not show overwhelming support. As of Jan. 28, his approval rating has hovered around 40%. A Reuters/Ipsos survey taken Jan. 23–25 revealed that Trump has a 38% approval rating and a 59% disapproval rating. Nearly 1,150 adults participated in the survey.

“If you were against his economic policies, if you’re against his foreign policies, if you’re against his immigration policies, chances are you didn’t vote for President Trump in 2024,” Allocco told Newsmax.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is not eligible to run for re-election in 2028 because the 22nd Amendment prohibits a president from serving three terms. Vance, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are widely considered early contenders for the GOP nomination.