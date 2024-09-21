Political Reporter Olivia Nuzzi Put on Leave After Alleged Affair With RFK Jr.

One of New York Magazine's rising and popular journalists, Olivia Nuzzi, is now involved in a major controversy. Nuzzi was given the vital position of White House correspondent, and soon she emerged as one of the best in the field. However, now, her exceptional career seems to have hit a curve as speculations mount about her personal life. Nuzzi recently claimed that she had a romantic involvement with a 'former reporting subject,' rumored to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The magazine also said that they were aware of the alleged affair and, hence, she would no longer be allowed to cover the presidential campaign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo

Nuzzi admitted that her communication with the former reporting subject took a personal turn, but insisted that the relationship never became physical, according to the Daily Mail. In a statement, she clarified, "Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

New York Magazine also released a statement addressing Nuzzi's leave: "Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the same. [This is] a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures." The outlet added, "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign."

"An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust," the statement continued.

Oliver Darcy on his RFK/Olivia Nuzzi scoop - why it matters and why it was hard for him to write - to me: pic.twitter.com/Hovl1WtVwP — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 20, 2024

Neither the outlet nor Nuzzi has officially revealed the identity of the individual, but a source informed CNN that the connection was with Kennedy Jr. According to the insider, the relationship was emotional and played out digitally, with no physical involvement. Addressing the matter, a Kennedy spokesperson said, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

if you have read her profile of RFK jr this is quite literally the most insane news of all time https://t.co/ajBPjxx9pw pic.twitter.com/2fN6JbT6h8 — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, in her profile, Nuzzi recalled visiting the California home Kennedy Jr. shares with his wife. She portrayed him as a disruptor ready to shake up the 2024 presidential race. The scene she painted gave a glimpse of a man ready to turn the political landscape upside down. She wrote, "Fear — and denial — is what Kennedy seems to inspire among the staid Washington Establishment supporting the incumbent president and the gangland anti-Establishment Establishment supporting the former president."