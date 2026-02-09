Police Were Seen Searching a Septic Tank as the Ransom Deadline Neared in the Nancy Guthrie Case

The Nancy Guthrie story has sparked immense support and love from many of Savannah Guthrie’s supporters. The family and those invested in the case are hoping for the elderly woman to be returned safely home. But, after the police were recently spotted searching a septic tank, concerns about the 84-year-old’s well-being continue to grow.

According to drone footage, the New York Post reports, a police official was spotted searching a septic tank. The drone footage saw cops opening a manhole cover of a septic tank in the backyard of the elderly’s Tucson, Arizona residence.

🚨 BREAKING: Detectives were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home — this case just took a darker, more urgent turn.pic.twitter.com/JIzcCpl9in — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 8, 2026

It appears that a trio of them were seen scouting the backyard. But, while the other two went ahead to search in other areas, one particular cop was seen looking inside the septic tank cover.

What they were looking for was uncertain, but hopefully, it’s a lead and not the worst-case scenario. The search is reportedly underway as the deadline for the alleged ransom approaches.

Authorities did not comment about what they were looking for outside Nancy’s home, nor did they share what led them to search a septic tank. With no leads on a suspect or person of interest, they’ve been investigating every angle possible.

Moreover, since it is still an active investigation, it’s likely that the suspects are paying close attention to public information about the case. Hence, officials remain cautious about the details being disclosed and are remaining tight-lipped about the same.

“Heartbreaking escalation in the Nancy Guthrie case. Hoping this search brings answers and not more tragedy. She’s vulnerable—needs her meds. Family’s offered to pay ransom. Come home safe, Nancy. 💔 — Mihir Keshwani (@MihirKeshwani2) February 8, 2026

According to a ransom note received by multiple news publishing outlets, the alleged kidnappers demanded $6 million in bitcoin. The unverified note shared both the amount and deadline to pay the ransom: Monday, 5:00 PM. It also alleged that Nancy’s life would be in danger if the demands were not met.

The Guthrie family has not confirmed whether or not the note was legit, but did claim they were willing to pay. In a video on Instagram, Nancy’s three children, Savannah, Camron, and Annie, shared an emotional response to their mother, who is still missing.

Savannah spoke for all three of them when she claimed that she just wanted her mother safe at home. All three children appeared distraught and emotional when Savannah addressed possible suspects watching the video.

About the septic tank being searched, netizens have slammed authorities for their investigation efforts since Nancy’s disappearance. One user claimed, “This has been a sloppy investigation from the beginning with many crucial mistakes.”

WHY WASN’T THE SEPTIC- SEWER COMPANY DRAINING IT IN THE FIRST PLACE ? — PaAl (@FayGrad) February 8, 2026

Another asked, “Honestly, what can they find in a manhole, a week later that can be relevant?” A third user said, “I can’t believe it’s taken them a week to search the grounds and the septic tank, really? A fourth one said, “This should have been done on the 1st day, not the 7th.”

Another netizen expressed immense concern about why the police were searching a septic tank and claimed the case had not taken an intense turn. The netizen said, “Whoa, things just got seriously intense. Searching a septic tank?” The same user added, pointing out, “This case is diving into some really dark territory…”

Prayers for Nancy’s safe return continue to pour in across social media platforms. Police continue to encourage those with relevant information to step forward via their tip lines.