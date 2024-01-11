Police Officer Stops Kendall Jenner and Her Bestie Hailey Bieber for Not Following the Stop Sign

Kendall Jenner was recently pulled over for supposedly running through a stop sign and breaking the rule with Hailey Bieber in the passenger seat. The duo was navigating the streets of Beverly Hills, California, in Jenner's sleek silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet on Tuesday when a vigilant police officer flagged them down. Additionally, according to TMZ reports, law enforcement sources indicated that Jenner was issued a ticket for the infraction near the Beverly Hills Hotel. Despite the incident, Jenner and Hailey appeared unbothered, laughing together as they had a conversation with the police officer through the car window while being cited.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre

The Kardashians star sported a black sweatshirt, accompanied by the Rhode Skin founder in a white top. They both had big smiles on their faces as they drove away, sporting black sunglasses. However, according to the Mirror, this isn't the first instance of Jenner and Hailey facing a police stop together. Rewinding to 2014, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was pulled over on Santa Monica Boulevard after a festive Christmas tree shopping trip. At that time, the then-19-year-old Jenner was reportedly driving her luxury Range Rover in the dark without her headlights on.

On the other hand, the two women not only enjoyed their recent New Year's Eve vacation but also shared moments captured during the getaway. Joining them were friends and Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber. During the trip, Jenner inadvertently sparked rumors of a reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, as fans detected his voice in a video that was shared by one of her friends, as reported by Page Six. Observant fans pointed out that he could be heard uttering 'Feliz ano nuevo' in the clip, causing a buzz considering reports just weeks prior had suggested they had called it quits. However, an insider clarified that the vacation did not signify a rekindling of the romance between the duo.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber laugh off being pulled over for running stop sign pic.twitter.com/uqnD8uRtnV — Apex Bulletin (@ApexBulletin) January 10, 2024

Surrounded by their mutual circle of friends, the duo celebrated together, but insiders made it clear that they haven't rekindled their romance. The beloved celebrity couple, who appeared to have ended their relationship on December 17 last year, shocked fans with the unexpected breakup after dating for less than a year. Their journey together began in February of the previous year when they were spotted on a double date with Hailey and Justin. Despite spending a considerable amount of time together, both the singer and the model remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It's worth noting that the model is known for keeping her romantic bonds under wraps until they reach the one-year mark.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber laugh off being pulled over for running stop sign https://t.co/B1cNkntHq9 pic.twitter.com/zw5VN82WRY — Page Six (@PageSix) January 10, 2024

While Jenner and Hailey haven't extensively collaborated in their professional pursuits, their off-stage friendship is widely recognized. Beyond the spotlight, their friendship has become quite renowned. In a noteworthy addition, as highlighted by E! News, Jenner also offered praise and compliments to her best friend. She said, "I think the best part about us is that we're like, I know it's corny to say but like yin and yang. Like we're so opposite that we almost balance each other out in a way." Throughout the years, they've stood by one another, cherishing the bond they share and placing great importance on their friendship.

