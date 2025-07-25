Police Have Found Multiple Bodies in Woods During Routine Murder Investigation, Claims Crime Commissioner

Multiple bodies have been been mysteriously found in woodland in the UK a crime commissioner has claimed.

The Telegraph reports that after Devon and Cornwall Police found the body of murdered man Daniel Coleman in Paramour Woods earlier this month, they began searching the rest of the area for evidence when they discovered something far more sinister – multiple bodies.

This morning, police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, revealed that multiple bodies had been found at the site. Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and other police forces are assisting in the operation.

Ms Hernandez told a policing panel, “We’ve got a huge forensic tent down there, lots of forensics officers. Obviously, we’ve found multiple bodies in that wood.

“We’re just trying to establish how many there may be at this point in time and whether we are aware of who they are or what might have happened to them. So we also don’t know how long they may have been there, some of them.”

“Some of the elements of that operation I can’t speak about, but some of the things are very obvious.

“As you know, there is a large crime scene that has been identified in Cornwall that is requiring a lot of effort to even secure the area.

“The level of expertise, some of the mutual aid we’ve brought in, is expertise in specific types of investigations that we didn’t have. The National Crime Agency is supporting the organisation at the moment.

“I want to thank all the other forces that are coming in at a very busy time for themselves to offer mutual aid. It’s largely investigative mutual aid that we’ve brought in. Until some of those elements have been established of exactly what we’re dealing with there, it will be made public at that time.”

The mystery of the multiple dead bodies took another turn when Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft, of Devon and Cornwall police, rebutted the claims of Ms Hernandez, saying, “I can categorically state that we have recovered remains believed to be those of Daniel Coleman only from an area of woodland in Sticker. No other remains have been located at this scene to date.

“It is imperative that we continue to respect the integrity of the formal court process and ensure the administration of justice is not compromised in any way. We hope members of the public understand that, for this reason, we cannot comment further on the defendant or the investigation.”

James Desborough is charged with the murder of Coleman and will appear at Truro Crown Court on August 8.

According to Cornwall Live, a “temporary air exclusion zone” and a large cordon have been put in place to protect the scene where multiple bodies were found.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said, “We currently have three separate murder investigations being conducted in the Cornwall area.

“I have oversight of all of these investigations at this time, and can confirm they are being carried out independently of each other and are not believed to be linked.”