'Pod Save America' Criticizes the Biden Campaign, Accuses the White House of Spreading False Rumors

Pod Save America launched another scathing attack on the Biden campaign. The podcast members, who worked with Joe Biden closely as former staff members under the Obama administration, have been vocal in criticizing the incumbent President and his campaign. In its recent episode, telecasted on Friday, July 12, co-hosts Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer made blunt remarks while discussing the future of Democrats.

"Just as a political operative, just the incompetence of spending your time fighting ‘Pod Save America,’ David Axelrod, George Clooney, and the most popular figure in the Democratic Party, at a time when you’re struggling with Black voters, is f—ing insane," Pfeiffer said, according to The Hill. Meanwhile, Favreau accused the White House of spreading rumors alleging he wrote George Clooney’s recent op-ed against Biden. "I don’t know who’s doing it in the White House, and like I believe firmly that it’s not the people that we know and are friends with — not just because they wouldn’t do that to us, but because I think they’re smarter than this. Because this is, this is just like really stupid s–t."

“[The Biden debate criticism is] not about Joe Biden... it’s about this election, which Joe Biden himself has said is the most important election of our time, that democracy is at stake.” —@danpfeiffer



Favreau added, "Why are you spending time on us for? Go f—ing, just beat [President Trump.] Or like, help your candidate be on message and deliver..." He also brought up Joe Scarborough's suggestion that Biden was "deeply resentful of his treatment under the Obama staff," according to Daily Beast. The New York Post had earlier articulated how Biden's advisers characterized the podcasters as "operatives who worked for a cerebral, cool-guy president and never understood the world according to the scrappy kid from Scranton." Alluding to the same, Favreau turned to Pfeiffer and asked, "Care to respond, my fellow elitist pod bro?"

Pfeiffer responded, "I have tried to maintain a very even temper through this process...But that New York Times piece just pissed me off to no end...because the idea that we are doing this, that we are raising questions about whether Joe Biden can win, purely out of personal animus is so f---ing infuriating." Professing his fondness for Biden, he continued, "The idea that this is somehow some personal attack on Joe Biden because he didn’t go to an Ivy League school, or I don’t understand Scranton, or we don’t understand Scranton is just so infuriating."

He added, "It’s infuriating personally, but it’s more infuriating because it explains why they have f----d up the response to this debate so badly." Favreau subsequently asserted, "The idea that they’re doing this f----ng Trump grievance bull---t—everyone’s counting Joe Biden out—it’s just so silly and it’s so counterproductive." Pfeiffer concluded that, at this stage, the Biden campaign was not being farsighted. "They’re so focused on remaining the nominee that they’ve lost the thread, that the goal here is to be re-elected president."