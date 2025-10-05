‘Please!’ Donald Trump Melts Down Over Google’s ‘Very Bad’ GOP Problem

Donald Trump is back on his social media megaphone — this time not to rant about polls or prosecutors, but to beg Google for mercy. Over the weekend, the president took to Truth Social with a plea that sounded more like a campaign SOS than a media critique. He officially pleaded with Google to bring Univision back to YouTube TV. Trump’s complaint stemmed from a real corporate spat, the ongoing contract dispute between Google’s YouTube TV and Univision. The latter is the most-watched Spanish-language network in the U.S.

After licensing talks collapsed, the channel disappeared from YouTube TV’s lineup in late September. Google reportedly wanted to move Univision into a separate paid add-on tier for Spanish-language content, bumping the monthly cost above the already hefty $83. But in Donald Trump world, it’s an election alarm bell.

In a post filled with panic, Trump declared, “I hope Univision, a great and very popular Hispanic Network, can get BACK onto the very amazing Google/YouTube. It has been taken out of their package, which is VERY BAD for Republicans in the upcoming Midterms.”

He wasn’t entirely wrong to worry — election analyses show Donald Trump secured about 48% of Latino voters in 2024, an all-time high for a Republican. The surge is partly due to Univision’s high-profile town hall with him that year. The network has long been a cultural staple in Hispanic households and is now part of TelevisaUnivision, which has a massive viewership of over 160 million.

In a striking appeal on Truth Social, President Donald Trump urged Google to reinstate Univision, asserting its absence harms Republicans ahead of the pivotal 2026 Midterm Elections, as millions of Hispanic viewers lose access to essential programming. pic.twitter.com/zLjFU4AAL3 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) October 5, 2025

So, when that audience loses access to Univision through a primary streaming provider like YouTube TV, Trump sees red (and not just politically). He added, “They were so good to me with their highest rated ever political Special, and I set a Republican Record in Hispanic voting. Google, for the purpose of FAIRNESS, please let Univision back! That all-caps “FAIRNESS” was no accidental. Donald Trump is playing his familiar card: framing corporate disputes as political ones. Trump’s plea didn’t come in a vacuum. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Sen. Bernie Moreno were among the notable Republicans who accused Google of “sidelining” Hispanic voters.

According to Ground News, Paxton’s office has also written to Google CEO Sundar Pichai to “make this happen now.” At the same time, Cruz called the blackout a blow to millions of Latino families who deserve access to trusted news and entertainment. The irony here is thick, though! Once famous for sparring with the media, Trump is now defending a network that spent years fact-checking him. However, Univision’s 2024 town hall, which gave Trump an unusually friendly stage, has since reset that relationship.

Google, meanwhile, is still quiet about “contract negotiations.” As of early October, there was still no sign of a resolution, even though the tech giant said it wanted a fair deal with TelevisaUnivision. But Donald Trump’s message to Google warns Republicans run the risk of losing key contests like Texas, Arizona, and Nevada if Latino voters feel cut off from Republican messaging.

The Hispanic vote is the ballgame for 2026. If Univision stays off YouTube TV, that’s like cutting off the loudspeaker to half the crowd. Donald Trump may now be positioning himself as the unlikely defender of Hispanic media. This is a sign of desperation. Whether Google budges or not, Trump’s plea has already turned a streaming spat into a talking point.