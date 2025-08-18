Pigs With “Neon Blue” Flesh Discovered by Shocked Hunters

For years, we’ve assumed that pigs are pink and their flesh is of a similar hue, but not anymore. It turns out that hunters in the US have begun to express their concerns about the numbers of wild pigs they’ve come across whose flesh is actually a bizarre shade of “neon blue!”

Unilad reports that Dan Burton is in the business of trapping pigs for living and for the life of him, he just can’t figure out why he stumbled across a pig with blue flesh.

The pig stalker told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m not talking about a little blue, I’m talking about neon blue, blueberry blue. It’s just wild!”

And Dan isn’t the only one who has encountered one of these freaky blue trotters!

Apparently, folks in Morgan Hill, California, are all too familiar with blue pigs, and there have been sightings of them since 2015.

A resident posted on social media, “So, my in-laws live on a ranch in Morgan Hill, CA, and they shot a wild pig on it. They thought it was a normal pig until they cut it open. When they cut into the pig, they found that the fat on the pig was fluorescent blue.

“Everything else about the pig was normal: the meat, blood, etc. The only weird part was the blue fat throughout the body.

“We have no clue why the fat is this color, but it is all over the pig, no matter the section.”

Pigs suddenly turning blue sounds like something out of a Stephen King novel, but just what the hell is happening to our porkers?

Well, as in most diabolical doings, it looks like the hand of man is behind the blue pigs. Experts believe the swine have been eating a vermin poison which contains the anticoagulant rodenticide diphacinone.

A popular choice for farmers who want to keep the population of rats, mice and squirrels under control, Rodenticide is a chemical that is dyed blue to make the poison attractive, and it looks like the greedy trotters have found it hard to resist.

So if the pigs eat the poison and turn blue, what on earth would happen to a human if they were to eat the infected porker?

Well, you could experience a serious condition called “secondary exposure” to the poison, and so it’s best to put those bacon sandwiches on hold if you’re in the business of hunting and cooking your own pig flesh.

The substance that turns the pig blue can live on in the organ and tissues of the poisoned porker and have a pretty severe knock-on effect.

CDFW Pesticide Investigations Coordinator Dr. Ryan Bourbour explained, “Hunters should be aware that the meat of game animals, such as wild pig, deer, bear, and geese, might be contaminated if that game animal has been exposed to rodenticides.

“Rodenticide exposure can be a concern for non-target wildlife in areas where applications occur in close proximity to wildlife habitat.”

Anyone who finds an animal with blue tissue is being urged to report it to the CDFW’s Wildlife Health Lab at [email protected] or (916) 358-2790.”

Pigs might not fly, but as the evidence suggests, they can definitely turn blue!