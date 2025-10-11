Pete Hegseth’s Wife Jennifer Wages Battle With Pentagon Reporters by Setting New Rules – Insiders Say It’s Pure ‘Revenge’

Donald Trump’s elected presidency might be inching toward a possible breach of security, all thanks to the U.S. Secretary of War. Pete Hegseth has been consistently seen getting the support of his third wife and former Fox News employee, albeit a little too much, as she has been included in almost every official decision-making meeting at the Pentagon.

However, it’s been a long time since she has been facing the heat from all four corners over this meddling, especially because her husband Hegseth is now responsible for tackling the very backbone of the U.S. Military resources.

Amid all this, Jennifer has once again become a topic of discussion after allegedly setting up new, restrictive rules for reporters. Officials from the Pentagon have put forth their grievances against Hegseth on grounds of national security concerns, after he allowed his wife to get into a battle with members of the media.

One prime incident that sparked worries about the situation happened right after Pete took office as the Secretary of War, and almost immediately ordered that an NBC reporter be barred from the Pentagon. As per inside reports, this move was purely done out of personal revenge after the said reporter had covered Pete’s abusive past quite glaringly on national television.

Although this decision was not allowed to be passed finally, rumor has it that Pete had then invited Jennifer for a sit-in one-on-one meeting with him, where the two of them put their heads together and devised a plan where they could come up with other ways to impede reporters. As per Pete’s former colleagues, this was vehemently a strange and inappropriate behavior on his and Jennifer’s part, as they mentioned to The New York Times.

In fact, the buzz around Pete and Jennifer has even drawn criticism from the former Pentagon spokesperson. According to The Times, John Ullyot explained, “It’s hard to find previous reports of a defense secretary letting his wife sit in on official closed-door meetings or tasking his senior staff in their official duties. It shows poor judgment and may pose a risk to national security. As I’ve said before, President Trump deserves better.”

Coming back to Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet’s personal life, it has been nothing less than a literal whirlwind. Their relationship began while Pete was still married to his second wife, and they later had a child together. The two of them have stood together quite literally everywhere, bringing scrutiny from people over Pete’s wife’s presence in places where she’s not formally required. Ever since Hegseth took up office, Rauchet has been a part of several meetings where sensitive information about the country at large has been discussed, just for being a member of his communications team.

Although Jennifer does not hold any official position within the Pentagon, she has been consistently guiding her husband in various policy-making efforts. There is particularly more of her involvement in matters where Hegseth’s treatment of media members has been deemed to be unfavorable according to his public image.

Moreover, the Secretary of War’s troublesome past of excessive drinking, instances of infidelity, a $50,000 s—– a—— allegation settlement, and manhandling of confidential government chats, has been something that has been covered extensively by many media outlets, inviting his and his wife’s ire.