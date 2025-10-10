“It’s all an ego play for Pete [Hegseth]. He’s always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts,” a source close to the Pentagon told The Daily Mail. The comment suggests that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has changed how he looks. The 45-year-old, who has a deep connection to President Donald Trump, has smoother skin around his jaw and forehead, per his colleagues. Despite pushing for stricter military standards, many insiders confirm that he got cosmetic injections. You can see the difference!

While the Defense Secretary publicly champions military toughness, sources inside the Pentagon describe a different pursuit. Multiple staffers report finding Pete Hegseth slipping into a cosmetic studio within the building. According to those familiar with the matter, Hegseth underwent Botox treatments last month. Those who’ve seen him describe smoother skin and reduced wrinkles. Officials expressed concern about what they view as his preoccupation with appearance. “He’s obsessed with his body,” noted one Pentagon source, referencing Hegseth’s television background and tattoos. “Now he wants to create the entire military in his image.”

That “image” seems to have no wrinkles.

Sources say Pete Hegseth often sets up photo ops while lifting weights with troops. For him, how things look matters almost as much as the work itself. But this image comes at a strange time. Inside the Pentagon, fear runs deep. Politico reported abrupt firings and heavy-handed leadership. Just last week, Hegseth fired Navy Chief of Staff Jon Harrison without warning. Senior officials were shaken. “It’s better just to keep your head down,” one said. It’s safer for their careers, too.

In less than twelve months, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reshaped the Pentagon’s culture so thoroughly that senior military leaders now dread Friday evenings. That’s when Hegseth tends to deliver unexpected dismissal notices.

🇺🇸🪖❗️ — NEW: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday fired Navy Chief of Staff Jon Harrison, according to Politico. pic.twitter.com/hRy7JsESwZ — Geopolitia (@_geopolitic_) October 3, 2025

His latest target was Harrison, a Navy official reorganizing administrative procedures. Harrison’s termination happened so abruptly that Navy Secretary John Phelan wasn’t informed until after the paperwork cleared. According to Politico sources, Harrison’s firing stemmed from behind-the-scenes tensions involving Hung Cao, a failed Republican Senate candidate with direct connections to President Trump. When Cao voiced concerns to Hegseth’s office, Harrison was removed within days. The White House publicly supported the decision, reiterating Trump’s “full confidence” in Hegseth’s drive to “Make America Strong Again.”

But not everyone was impressed. “He strutted about the stage like a peacock,” another person close to the situation told The Daily Mail, pointing to Pete Hegseth’s speeches praising himself. “He made a minor speech to important people, and he was still upstaged by Trump.” Behind all the tough talk about “fat troops” and “warrior ethos,” those working with him describe a man fixated on appearances. One high-ranking official put it plainly: “There’s (…) an even more manic quality, which is really saying something.”

The Botox talk surfaces as Hegseth faces growing questions about his leadership style. Pentagon staff describe his approach (aggressive speeches, personal appearance changes, and sudden policy shifts) as creating an unpredictable environment. His move to reintroduce the traditional “Secretary of War” title, while mostly symbolic, is fond of conventional military ideals. But insiders suggest Hegseth’s biggest struggle is personal. Between whispers of cosmetic procedures, the man overhauling America’s defense strategy appears focused on his image. Pete Hegseth’s vision of military preparedness starts with smoothing his own wrinkles.