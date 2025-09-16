Pete Hegseth Quickly Corrects Himself After Major Slip-Up – Donald Trump Says, “Glad You Made That Correction”

With President Donald Trump close by, Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth had a moment in the Oval Office on Monday when he stumbled over his department’s new nickname. “The DOD from day one. Excuse me, DOW. The former Fox News host said, “The Department of War,” which caused laughter from everyone in the room.

Since an act of Congress is necessary for a formal renaming, Trump has only designated the Department of War as a secondary name; therefore, it is obviously accurate to refer to it as both the Department of Defense and the Department of War. But after accepting Hegseth’s apologies, Trump joked, “I’m glad you made that correction,” which caused more people to laugh.

Hegseth: From day one, the DOD— excuse me, DOW— The Department of War pic.twitter.com/WyXUikOBUQ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2025

The Department of Defense will now be known as the Department of War, according to an executive order issued by President Trump. The BBC obtained the order’s language, which states that the agency’s goal is to “project strength and resolve” and returns the moniker it last used in the 1940s.

The new name will be used as a “secondary title” for the time being as the administration looks for congressional approval to make the move permanent. Although the White House has not yet disclosed the cost of a makeover, US media anticipate that it will cost billions of dollars to update hundreds of agencies, logos, email addresses, and uniforms.

The War Department, which began as a cabinet-level organization in 1789 and lasted until 1947, was replaced by the Department of Defense (DoD), which is in charge of the US armed forces.

The executive order states: “The name ‘Department of War‘ conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to ‘Department of Defense,’ which emphasizes only defensive capabilities.” “I think it’s a much more appropriate name, in light of where the world is right now,” Trump said in the Oval Office, adding that “it sends a message of victory”.

According to the directive, Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, would be referred to as the Secretary of War. In order to progress toward a permanent renaming of the agency, it directs him to suggest and incorporate legislative and executive initiatives.

DOD will now be DOW. I’m just curious about the rationale. What’s going on? — Jason Pretzel (@JasonPretzel) September 5, 2025

Hegseth added that “words matter” and that “this name change is not just about renaming, it’s about restoring” while speaking during the signing. “We’re going to go on offence, not just on defence. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct,” he said. “We’re going to raise up warriors, not just defenders.”