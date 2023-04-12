Pete Davidson Offers Massive $100K Reduction on Staten Island Condo

Pete Davidson, the comedian, actor, and writer known for his sharp wit and signature brand of humor, has offered a massive $100,000 reduction on his Staten Island condo, which has been on the market for months without an offer.

Davidson, who purchased the two-bedroom riverfront condo for $1.2 million in 2021, initially listed it for $1.3 million in December of that same year. However, with high interest rates and a desire to move on from his Staten Island residence, the comedian has now dropped the price to $1.1 million.

While some might be surprised by Davidson's willingness to take such a significant loss, sources close to the comedian said he's not too concerned. "He has been doing well for himself in the last few years, a $100,000 loss is not too bad," an insider told New York Post. Indeed, Davidson's net worth is estimated to be upwards of $10 million, so it's safe to say he can afford to take a hit on his real estate investments.

Davidson's decision to sell his Staten Island condo comes as no surprise to fans who have been following his movements over the past few years. For instance, in 2016, the comedian purchased a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Staten Island home for his mom for $1.29 million.

Davidson's Staten Island condo, which he completely renovated, boasts panoramic New York City views, an open-concept layout, and custom finishes throughout. Features include large windows for optimal sunlight, a custom kitchen and glass doors that lead to a terrace. The listing, which is held by Jason Mitchell and Amy Arrone with Jason Mitchell Real Estate, noted "This sensational condo [is] situated along the coast of Staten Island with unparalleled metropolitan views of New York City. This 1,592 square foot high rise, modern living space features an open concept layout with enormous windows which provide natural lighting from dawn till dusk."

"This space is enclosed with 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a bright custom kitchen that opens to a spacious family room which makes it the optimal space for entertaining," the listing continues. It also notes that the primary bedroom suite features a private bath with a custom shower and a highly coveted, glamorous walk-in closet. Massive glass doors lead to an exclusive terrace on the seventh floor which provides immeasurable views of the city skyline and Verrazano Bridge.

It remains unclear where Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders, is heading next. The comedian briefly moved to Brooklyn, renting a 4,500-square-foot unit in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood for $30,000 a month in March. He has also been rumored to be considering the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan while taking into account security measures.