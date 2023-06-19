Pete Davidson Officially Charged With Reckless Driving 3 Months After Crashing Car Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson has been officially charged with reckless driving. Three whole months after he and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders crashed Davidson's car into a Beverly Hills Home, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed a charge of one count of reckless driving against the Saturday Night Live alum, according to reports obtained by TMZ.

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after a car crash in March. pic.twitter.com/GD8kP0LPYo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 17, 2023

Also Read: Colin Jost Slams Pete Davidson Over His Wild Claims About Purchasing $280K Staten Island Ferry

Davidson had reportedly crashed his stunning Mercedes car while driving alongside his beloved. He was speeding through the neighborhood and suddenly lost control of the car in the process, crashing into a home. There were no serious injuries to the resident of the house he crashed into nor to his person or girlfriend in the event of the crash.

The said event took place approximately at 11:00 PM on March 4, and because of the loss of control, the car went off the curb and rammed into a fire hydrant before it crashed into a home. According to reports from the local authorities involved in the case, there was no use of foul play such as drugs or any other form of substance influence or abuse that could've been a contributing factor in the incident. This whole ordeal ended with Davidson not being arrested or charged at the time.

A teenage girl has been left traumatized after Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson crashed his car into her Beverly Hills home. pic.twitter.com/jzWx9L1DPk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2023

While there were recorded injuries, there was property damage in the locality. A source revealed that the 16-year-old daughter of the person whose house Davidson's car crashed into was traumatized due to the event. She was reportedly bewildered with how much of a close call the crash had been. However, the homeowner has no hard feelings against the Suicide Squad 2 actor and doesn't seem to have an intention to file a serious lawsuit against him either.

Also Read: Glance Through Pete Davidson's Marvelous Penthouse Suit in Las Vegas That Goes for $7K Per Night

While Davidson's representatives have not issued an official statement in light of recent events, the DA's office in the locality explained the severity of the situation. The statement released emphasized that traffic accidents are serious and shouldn't be taken lightly; it also pointed out how easily Davidson's case could have become serious if things had gone further. The statement says that while there were no deaths in this case, off late, the death toll due to reckless driving has been increasing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Acknowledges Pete Davidson's Challenging Experience Due to Kanye West Outburst

The authorities want to strongly nip things in the bud as soon as possible and want to avoid such incidents in the future by discouraging such behavior from anyone including a celebrity. The statement released read, "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels recorded in 20 years. This is an alarming trend we cannot ignore. As a result, it is crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable" The statement further elaborated on the possible charge that Davidson may face. These include a suspension of driver's license, a fine of $1000, or in a worst-case scenario, an even sentence to spend 90 days in federal prison.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Finally Unveils the Real Cause of Her Split from Pete Davidson

Shakira Pays Tribute to Rumored Beau Lewis Hamilton in Her Version of an F1 Racer