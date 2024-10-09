Pete Buttigieg Explains in Just Two Words Why Donald Trump's Ties to Laura Loomer is the Worst

Pete Buttigieg took a firm stand on why former President Donald Trump's links to Laura Loomer are questionably bad. The transportation secretary shared that his ties to Loomer are a reminder of the "exhausting chaos" that was present when Trump was the POTUS. Loomer, who is an activist known for making controversial statements recently made racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an exclusive word with NBC News' Meet The Press program Buttigieg shared, "We’re not having a serious policy debate about immigration or any other issue, if you got JD Vance on your program, basically debating exactly how racist it is to talk about the things that Laura Loomer is talking about," as he spoke with Kristen Welker. The response came after Trump's running mate for the upcoming presidential elections stated, "Look, Laura Loomer is not affiliated with the Trump campaign. I don’t think that it’s insulting for anybody to talk about their dietary preferences or what they want to do in the White House," defending Loomer's statement.

Cats! Dogs! Geese! Laura Loomer! Look, now he’s attacking Taylor!



Like the last season before a show gets canceled for getting over-the-top and, at the same time, boring.



This election is about jobs, wages, climate, health care, abortion. Not his show. Your life. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 15, 2024

Loomer pointed at Harris' Indian heritage and made fun of it by stating that "the White House will smell like curry." Vance further said, "I think what Laura said about Kamala Harris is not what we should be focused on. We should be focused on the policy and the issues." Adding on Buttigieg retaliated, "This is the kind of sideshow that they want to take the main stage so that they don’t have to talk about anything serious, and it’s a reminder of just how exhausting it was to deal with all this the first time Donald Trump was president. America would be in for another four years of this exhausting chaos every time we check the news if they come back into power."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Several Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsey Graham criticized Loomer for the racist connotations in her statement. Buttigieg also tweeted about the matter on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. He tweeted, "Cats! Dogs! Geese! Laura Loomer! Look, now he’s attacking Taylor!" indicating the ex-POTUS' association with extremist views. The Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections also gave his views on the statement and posted it on Truth Social. He wrote, "Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter."

The fact that he openly embraces trash like Loomer, Stone, Cheung, Miller, and more is as concerning as anything else he could do. — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) February 11, 2024

"I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!" Trump didn't shun Loomer for her statement directly however, claimed he did not validate the controversial comment about Harris made by her. According to The Hill, he further turned the tables and attacked Gavin Newsom and Harris by writing, "I am now in California, which Democrats like Comrade Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newscum have completely DESTROYED. I will turn it all around and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! -DJT."