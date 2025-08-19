Pervert Cop Behind Bars After Being Caught Stealing Woman’s Underwear While Searching Her Home

A pervert cop is under lock and key after being caught red-handed stealing a pair of women’s knickers while searching a room in her home.

The on-duty law enforcement officer’s deviant behaviour was exposed when he was caught on an undetected Ring camera, casually rifling through the woman’s belongings before deciding to pocket her underwear.

The Daily Mail reports that Hertfordshire Constabulary police officer Marcin Zielinski was caught in the seedy act while searching the woman’s property on September 12, 2024.

Footage taken from the Ring camera shows the knicker thief making his way diligently through the woman’s belongings before his beady eye is caught by a chest of drawers.

The sleazy cop then casually steals women’s underwear from one of the drawers and slips it brazenly into his back pocket before departing the bedroom.

Zielinski pocketed the underwear while undertaking a Section 32 search at the premises. A female who was resident at the premises had been arrested regarding an unrelated matter, but she was subsequently released with no further action taken.

It is now known for what unsavoury purpose the police officer had stolen the knickers or exactly why he was searching the premises of the owner, but the disgraced cop from Shefford, Bedfordshire, has been routinely condemned by the police force, who have branded his actions a “fundamental betrayal of the public.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said, “Zielinski has let down the public of Hertfordshire, the police service as a whole, and his former colleagues, who act with professionalism and integrity.

“His criminal behaviour damages the reputation of policing and represents a fundamental betrayal of the public and the values for which the police service stands.”

Zielinski, who resigned from the police force in November 2024 while under investigation for his crime, pleaded guilty to stealing the women’s underwear and was jailed for four months.

Ring cameras have had a surprising effect on crime in all shapes and sizes. They act not just as a deterrent but have helped police solve all manner of cases.

In October last year, three men were arrested after a Ring doorbell had captured footage of a “brutal cold-blooded killing.”

The Examiner reports that when Ebonie Gilbert, 39, went to interrupt three men who were stealing her car on the evening of September 26, the Ring camera captures the moment she was shot at close range by one of the thieves.

A police spokesperson explained, “When she goes out to confront these burglars, they shoot her at close range in her own driveway where she stood and then ran away.”

The Ring doorbell captures the last few moments of Ebonie’s life as she tries to crawl back to the safety of her home for help. Sadly, she was fatally wounded and never made it. Her assailants, however, run away as their victim lay dying.

Images of one of the men captured in the footage was circulated by police officials, which led to all three of the suspects being arrested.

Proof, if any was needed, of the positive power of technology.