“Person of Interest” in Nancy Guthrie’s Investigation Released by Authorities

In a recent update on Nancy Guthrie’s investigation, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared that an individual recently detained in connection with Guthrie has been released by authorities.

Nanos, on Saturday, shared that a man detained during a traffic stop on Friday night outside the Culver’s restaurant was the investigators’ “person of interest,” Fox News reports.

The man, who is potentially the owner of a grey Range Rover, was cooperative and was later released after questioning, added Nanos.

Meanwhile, two others were detained the same day as a SWAT team swarmed a home two miles away from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona, home. However, they too were later released, per Nanos.

In an interview with The New York Times, David Curl, the neighbour of the aforementioned individuals detained, said the “distraught” woman stayed at his house as the FBI executed a federal search warrant at her home.

Curl also claimed that she lives with her older son at her home, adding, “She had no idea what they were asking about. She had no information about the disappearance or any idea why they were focusing on their house.”

Sharing live updates on the situation, News Nation’s Senior National Correspondent, Brian Entin, said that authorities “pulled two people out of a house,” describing them as “a man and a woman.”

.@BrianEntin reports live with exclusive news of the Pima County SWAT team pulling two individuals from a home in Arizona in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

“Appears two individuals were taken out of the house where swat operation is happening. I’m told a nearby traffic stop is also connected. I’m outside the house,” Entin added.

He also expressed uncertainty whether the detention would “pan out into something significant or whether we’re going to sort of see what happened the other night with the man who was detained and then released.”

For those unversed, a Rio Rico man identified as Carlos Palazuelos was detained on Tuesday, February 10, during a “traffic stop south of Tucson,” said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in a statement. He was later released after being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Following his release, he spoke to reporters and expressed frustration regarding his detention, stating, “I didn’t do anything. I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it.”

“I hope they get the suspect so I can clear my name,” he added.

This is Carlos who says he was pulled over by police and was accused of kidnapping #NancyGuthrie. They have released him. We just spoke with him outside his house in Rio Rico Arizona

According to Nanos, a similar situation occurred with the individuals identified as a mother and son, and no arrests were made.

He also revealed that there could be “a lot of police activity” in the area as investigators follow up on developing leads.

“These leads start in the command post and move to the field as needed. That is one reason you’re seeing activity build up as the day goes on that can ultimately lead to a search warrant looking for Nancy and any suspect involved,” said Nanos, adding, “Not all leads will rise to that level but some may. It all depends on what is developed from each lead…”

Nanos further confirmed that “no sign of [Nancy Guthrie] was found.”

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah, was last seen on January 31, in her home in Tucson, Arizona, after her son-in-law dropped her off at home after she had dinner with him and her daughter.

She was later reported missing the following day by her family. A search was launched immediately, and she has not been seen since.