Could Jada Pinkett Smith and Tom Cruise's "romance" mission be possible or impossible? Fans and well-wishers think they are the 'perfect match' and are reportedly rooting for them. While Cruise is seeking his ladylove, Pinkett Smith praised the actor in her bombshell memoir Worthy. Did anyone see the sparks fly?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

Insiders have revealed the Girls Trip actress is fond of Cruise. "Jada has always raved about Tom being a true genius as well as one of the finest-looking men she ever laid eyes on," dished the source. "They have a really strong bond, but the timing's never been right for romance," reported Radar Online.

Meanwhile, the Mission Impossible actor, who parted ways with his ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, is all set to share his life with his new ladylove. Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, shocked the world with the news of her separation from her estranged husband, Will Smith. So, the insiders believe "seeker" Cruise could pursue newly single Pinkett Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The source continued, "But now that she and Will's split is out in the open and Tom's looking for a new leading lady, it makes a lot of sense." Although their friendship dates back to 2004 on the sets of their film Collateral, fans recently learned about their "common interests" courtesy of Pinkett Smith's memoir, sharing happy memories from the past.

The 52-year-old recalled a bike incident, "Early in our friendship, Tom and I found out we shared a love of motorcycles, and I was super excited when we made a plan to ride on his dirt bike track." However, Pinkett Smith somehow failed to land the bike, and consequently, she hit her back and head on the ground.

Fortunately, she wore a helmet. The Set It Off star wrote how Cruise rushed to help her and "Tom, let me know I'd done some good riding but that I should stop for the day," reported PEOPLE. Following that, she recalled how the Top Gun actor boosted her confidence to overcome the fear of falling off the bike.

She praised, "Finding the courage is easier when someone has confidence in you—like Tom with me getting back on the bike." Aside from sharing a love for bikes, Pinkett Smith is also a fan of Scientology, a religion that boasts Cruise as its poster boy. The talk show host revealed she doesn't belong to the church.

But Pinkett Smith embraced the basics of Scientology while homeschooling her kids, 25-year-old Jayden and 22-year-old Willow. A cherry on top because insiders revealed, "Surprisingly single Tom needs to find someone who's supportive of his religion and not intimidated by his success," adding, "and Jada fits the bill."

The insider added, "They also share a lot of the same interests. They're both huge adrenaline junkies who love driving fast cars and motorcycles and skydiving. And Tom is one of the few people who understand how she has to live her life because of her fame." Despite their separation, Pinkett Smith insists she isn't yet ready to file for divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

But the revelations she made in her memoir may likely further worsen their already broken relationship. "He [Will] will take it personally because he'll feel that he's losing a friend in Tom," the insider claimed. "It will mess with his head for sure, but Jada never seems to care about that."

