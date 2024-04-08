Penelope Disick Makes a Rare Appearance on Social Media With North West on Exotic Family Vacation

The Kardashian-Jenner kids are soaking up the sun in their tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos. On TikTok, North West posted a carousel of photos from their exotic vacation. Penelope Disick, who is known to share a special bond with West, featured in the photos. The images captured the cousins relaxing by the pool, striking poses for the camera with peace signs, and taking mirror selfies in their hotel room.

North West e Penelope Disick em novas fotos compartilhadas no TikTok. pic.twitter.com/3IsBkDbLMY — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) April 7, 2024

The duo was also accompanied by their siblings— Reign, 9, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. According to The US Sun, while Penelope has been less visible in recent posts, the West-Disick cousins frequently delight fans with their playful antics on social media. During their recent reunion, they shared videos from a play center, experimenting with colorful wigs and face paint. North posted multiple photos of the cousins and their friends adorned in rainbow-colored makeup and quirky hairpieces. Just weeks earlier, the girls were their goofy selves at the SKIMS founder's lavish $60 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

In a video capturing their antics, West was spotted playfully grabbing noodles from her friend's hand while dancing alongside Disick and another friend. At one point, Disick playfully moved in front of the camera, prompting West to gently push her aside. West humorously captioned the photo with, "We are so cringe Lol." Kourtney Kardashian's strict rules for her preteen daughter might explain her limited presence on social media.

As per Stylecaster, the Poosh founder posted on her website in 2017 that she limits the use of phones in their house. She wrote, "It’s tough to know what’s best for our kids when it comes to technology...Now that all my kids are over the age of two, I do allow them limited time to play video games and watch television. We have a game room, so I allow 30 minutes of video game time during the week and an hour on the weekends.”

The mother of four also detailed in the post that iPads are off-limits inside the house, “They don’t really play with iPads at all. We used to let them use iPads at restaurants, but rules evolve as kids grow and we learned that didn’t always work for us.” She added, “We want to be able to communicate and have conversations with the kids while eating together—so we try not to have TV or iPads out during breakfast, lunch, or dinner.” The Lemme founder further stated in a 2020 interview, "My kids don't have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house – iPads and computers – have the Night Shift [it reduces blue light] on 24 hours a day...And we definitely have time limits."