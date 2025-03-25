The Russian government is receiving immense backlash for offering to pay $1,200 to have children. The scheme is being extended to women in the Oryol. The main aim of the scheme is to boost birth rates in the region that falls near the Ukraine border.

Oryol falls to the South of Moscow, the southern region is 200 miles away from the capital. The government shared how “full-time education” would be eligible to receive $1,200 if they give birth. Andrei Klychkov who serves as the regional Governor of Oryol made the announcement which was criticized.

A similar government scheme is seen in 40 other regions across Russia. The government pays female university students who have children. Oryol has now extended the same offer to schoolgirls as well.

The statement on the website read that the young women would receive a “One-Time Cash Payment upon Registration for Pregnancy.” Women who are eligible to receive the payment should be “studying full-time.” The new law will also apply to girls in “full-time education in general education organizations, professional educational organizations, and higher education organizations.”

Governor Klychkov’s decision was scrutinized by the people after 7×7 Horizontal Russia posted about it on Telegram. The governor took to Telegram to clarify that the decision to amend the law came from the Kremlin.

“Unfortunately, journalists did not specify that there is an order of the Ministry of Labor of Russia dated February 11, 2025,” Klychkov noted. In the posts, he pointed out that there are “no girls” in the Oryol region “who fall into this category” at present.

The governor further explained that the decision helps protect the young girls from “controversial decisions” that they might make. He maintained that this was his “personal attitude to this norm.”

Klychkov went on to explain how the government’s “task” to what has “has already happened” is to help the young girls. Oryol’s governor explained how the law helps save “the life of the child and the health of the mother.”

He urged the media and citizens alike to consider the government’s decision as a measure of “social support for residents.” The governor took a dig at media outlets while noting that the decision was a way to help citizens in “difficult life situations” and not “a dubious news item for loud headlines.”

The Russian government’s move comes after the World Bank did a study on the mortality rates in the nation. The research revealed that the birth rate seen per Russian woman is 1.42. This could result in a serious demographic crisis considering the country’s current mortality rate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously urged citizens to have three or more children given that the country is in the middle of a low birth rate crisis. The country that is in the middle of a war has borne the loss of 900,000 casualties already.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense revealed just how many Russian citizens have lost their lives since the conflict between the two countries started. According to the organization, 250,000 deaths have been reported from February 2022 to date.