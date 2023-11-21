Pax Jolie-Pitt Once Called Father Brad Pitt a ‘Terrible and Despicable Person’ in Father’s Day Post

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt's 19-year-old son recently resurfaced in headlines for an Instagram post on Father's Day 2020, in a stirring expression of his inner feelings. The message sheds light on Pax's deep-seated emotions while also revealing Brad's behavior towards his family, reports Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Pax took to his private Instagram account in a vulnerable moment to express his feelings toward his estranged father, Brad Pitt. Pax's experience with his father is reflected in the post, which is accompanied by a photo of Pitt accepting an Oscar. The young college student began with a sharp "Happy Father's Day," but quickly devolved into a heartfelt portrayal of Pitt as a "terrible and despicable person."

Pax writes, "Happy Father’s Day to this world-class asshole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!"

Based on Angelina Jolie cross-complaint which referenced FBI reports, though the children were not named, #BradPittIsAnAbuser hurt at least 4 of them...



"lunged at his own child..

choked one of the children..

struck another in the face..

physically abused one of the children.." pic.twitter.com/fqAyposhfO — angiemoi (@NoToAbuse_) November 21, 2023

This traumatic experience has its origins in the highly publicized plane incident in 2016, which marked a turning point in Jolie and Pitt's marriage. The subsequent FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigation left scars that resurfaced in Pax's heartfelt post. The most recent court documents filed by Jolie in October 2022 highlighted Pitt's abusive behavior while intoxicated.

This news comes at a time when Pax's sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has caught the media attention for a subtle yet significant statement during her sorority induction. Zahara's act of autonomy, introducing herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" without the "Pitt" surname, echoes the individual struggles each child faces in navigating their relationship with their famous father.

The discovery of Pax's Instagram post sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support on social media platforms. Users expressed their concern for the young college student and applauded his courage in sharing his viewpoint. A r/Fauxmoi Reddit thread delves into the difficulties of exposing abuse in high-profile relationships, highlighting the potential impact of Pax's firsthand account on public perception.

The Jolie-Pitt divorce, which was finalized in 2019, is still characterized by legal battles over assets and custody arrangements. While both Brad and Angelina have kept their public silence on the incident, Jolie revealed to Vogue in 2021 that she divorced Pitt for the 'wellbeing' of her family, reported the Daily Mail. She remains committed to their healing, emphasizing that she made the right decision.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, who was 16 at the time, reportedly penned a message on social media in 2020 to his dad Brad Pitt saying the 'Fight Club' star would “never understand the damage” he inflicted on their family.https://t.co/tUXwWptKj8 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 20, 2023

Angelina said, "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

