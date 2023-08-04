Paul Rosenzweig Claims Donald Trump Can Avoid Prison if He's Re-elected as President

Donald Trump has been in the headlines quite often since his indictment earlier this year. The former POTUS has been in the crosshairs of the law for quite some time now. The fact that he's running for president once more after being impeached and indicted twice is a matter of concern for several citizens. But, he may just avoid doing some serious jail time if he wins the upcoming elections in 2024, as an expert claimed.

Dozens of concerned Americans now worry whether or not he'd be pardoned for his supposed crimes if he were to become president for the upcoming year. Paul Rosenzweig from the Atlantic believes why Trump may just be pardoned and explains the reason behind it. He is deemed an expert on the matter and is presently a teacher of cybersecurity at the George Washington University Law School.

"I have handled several criminal appeals in my career" confessed Rosenzweig. He goes on to express his honest opinion. In light of resolving such cases, he mentioned that "none have been resolved". "That's just the way our appellate system works: there is no sense of urgency to the proceedings at all", states Rosenzweig in light of Trump's ordeal.

The deemed expert firmly believes that Trump is facing several serious allegations against him and will be held accountable for them. However, this particular chapter won't conclude before the upcoming elections and may prolong up until Inauguration Day. He went on to say that it would "probably linger through the first half of 2025". At this juncture, if Trump still remains convicted, he can still appeal to the Supreme Court to avoid prison and prolong sentencing.

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd:



“Donald Trump is running for president in order for him to stay out of jail.” pic.twitter.com/LaWyzIhzUX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 28, 2023

With this ethos in mind, Rosenzweig says, "It seems to me that no possibility exists that any of the federal charges against Trump will be final before January 20, 2025 - none at all". He then predicted that if Trump did win the elections, his legal team would immediately file a motion to dismiss the cases against him. "The very first acts of the Trump-appointed attorney general [whoever that may be] would be for the DOJ to move to dismiss the case or cases against the president at whatever stage they are then pending"

Donald Trump charged for alleged undermining of 2020 election and January 6. https://t.co/MqMQ577fRt pic.twitter.com/39jsDyBgp4 — STV News (@STVNews) July 28, 2023

Upon careful emphasis, Rosenzweig drew a careful conclusion that Trump can avoid prison if he wins the presidential elections in 2024. "Put simply, if Trump wins reelection in November 2024, the federal cases against him will likely be terminated, without final resolution, within 24 hours of his inauguration". He also highlights the long and turbulent proceedings that are ongoing with regard to Trump.

And talked about the efforts that would have possibly gone to 'waste'. "That [Trump being reelected] doesn't mean these proceedings will have been worthless. If Trump has been convicted in either trial, America will have the benefit of a historical record that determines his criminality" concluded Rosenzweig on the matter.

