Patrick Mahomes Said Everybody Can Go to His and Travis Kelce's Restaurant as it Won't Be 'Too Upscale'

Patrick Mahomes shared about his ambitions to open a restaurant with Travis Kelce. During a press conference for the 101 Awards, held on Friday, March 22, where he was honored with the Derrick Thomas Award, Mahomes shared insights into his vision for 1587 Prime, the steakhouse venture.

The American Professional football player disclosed that he has plans to keep his eatery open to all and aims to keep a moderate price range. "Me and Travis have been working on that for a while. We’re always together. We’re always at these restaurants, and we have a love for bringing people together. We’re going to do whatever we can to continue to bring people together and what better place than Kansas City," he said in a video shared by Fox 4 Kansas City. When a reporter inquired if it would be a $15 menu, Mahomes said, "I’m sure there will be some things on there that will be $15. Honestly, though, we thought about that and didn’t want to make it too upscale, too high-priced that not everybody can go."

"So we’re going to make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home, and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it. Hopefully, we can win some games at Arrowhead Stadium and then we can get to go over and have a few drinks and food with it," he further added according to People. Disclosing about the planned menu for the restaurant, Mahomes revealed cheekily, "I’ve already seen the menu…a few of my favorites. Ketchup will be there." Earlier this month, Mahomes and Kelce made headlines by announcing their joint venture, 1587 Prime, named as a nod to their respective jersey numbers. The upscale steakhouse is set to be located within the Loews Kansas City Hotel, with the esteemed global hospitality group, Noble 33, collaborating with the athletes to bring their vision to fruition.

Anticipated to open its doors in early 2025, the expansive modern steakhouse will occupy a spacious 10,000 square feet across two floors. Offering an array of private dining rooms, the establishment will feature culinary offerings and décor subtly honoring Mahomes's and Kelce's football achievements, as revealed in a press release. Meanwhile, Kelce stated, "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own Kansas City."

On the other hand, the back-to-back wins of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team, of which both Kelce and Mahomes are part, have solidified their presence and fame among the fans globally. This achievement marks the first time since the New England Patriots nearly twenty years ago that a team has won consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 26, 2024. It has since been updated.