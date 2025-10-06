Passenger’s Bizarre Anti-Gay Outburst on Flight Forces Emergency Landing, Shouts ‘Trump Is Here!’

The Sun Country Airlines plane departed for Newark on Friday morning from Minneapolis. However, the trip was cut short when the pilot was forced to divert the plane due to an unruly passenger. The New Jersey-bound flight was forced to land in Chicago after the passenger, who was wearing over a dozen facemasks, claimed that gay people were giving him cancer.

Not just that, he also began screaming, “The plane is going down,” creating panic amongst his fellow passengers. Seth Evans, who was sitting across the aisle from the crazy passenger, revealed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that the chaos began mere moments after the plane took off. The unruly passenger then began ranting that he was being “gang chased” by gay people.

His main claim was that gay people were giving him cancer. The man complained that they were “radiated” and “cooked” him, as revealed by eyewitnesses. Evans also told Tribune that he was wearing “no less than 15 masks.” He went so bonkers at one point that he even screamed, “Trump is here.”

The man continued with his unhinged rant, even declaring that the plane was going down. Between his outbursts, he also took time to play some Candy Crush, while staying buckled down to his seat like a good passenger. Finally, when the plane landed at O’Hare International Airport after being diverted, the man was handcuffed by Chicago Police.

After he was hauled by the cops, the plane took off to its original destination with the remaining passengers. They were also questioned by US marshals upon the man’s arrest.

Sun Country Airlines told Tribune, “The flight landed without incident, and the passenger in question was turned over to law enforcement and removed from the aircraft.” The airline added, “We appreciate our passengers’ patience during the interruption to their travels.”

This is not an isolated incident, as there have been numerous reports of such passengers on domestic flights that caused massive disruption to others. Earlier this year, there was an incident on an American Airlines flight from New York to Milan. Chaos ensued on the flight when an unruly passenger complained about not receiving his meal. Krystie Tomlinson, a fellow passenger, revealed, “We kind of noticed a scuffle in the back. They were asking around if there were any police officers or Army members, or somebody who could help because there were no air marshals on.”

“There was apparently somebody in the back, who was charging at the stewardesses. At some point, he charged past all of our seats and tried to barge into the pilot’s cabin,” Tomlinson added.

“They were telling everyone that there were technical issues on the plane, which is even scarier,” said Michael Scigliano, another passenger.