Passengers Start ‘Eating’ Passports Mid-Air, Witness Calls It ‘The Scariest 15 Minutes of My Life’

A Ryanair flight is usually cheap, somewhat uncomfortable, but boring. You put your cabin bag into the overhead bin, get a coffee, and hope the turbulence won’t be too bad. But when two men supposedly began to eat their passports in midair (yes, actually EATING them) and forced an emergency landing in Paris, the Milan-to-London Stansted flight took a peculiar turn this week.

A flight back from Europe became a drama from a fever dream. As cabin crew rushed to control the strange situation, passengers were “terrified.” Then came the turbulence, and this flight had become one of the most chaotic low-cost flights in the past few years. Still in a daze, one traveler told the Daily Star that the whole thing was “the scariest 15 minutes of my life.” Before boarding what they thought would be an average Ryanair flight home, they had just returned from a happy vacation in Milan with friends.

Instead, the mood in the cabin changed 15 minutes after the plane took off. The witness recalled that “something very strange happened” at the front of the aircraft, which alerted the staff. Passengers were at first puzzled.

After some time, it was revealed that one man was tearing off and gulping down pages from his passport, while the other guy went toward the far end of the plane, apparently to flush his passport down the bathroom. The Ryanair flight attendants stepped up right away. According to reports, one banged on the bathroom door, asking the man to walk out. He did not.

The tension grew when the crew made an open and disturbing public announcement about what was happening. Everyone on board immediately realized that this was not a usual Ryanair problem. Turbulence shook the cabin as the passport buffet continued!

“No one onboard knew what was going on,” the passenger clarified. “These people were acting weird.”

After a while, the flight captain chose to redirect the plane to Paris. Those on board described the descent as very scary, with the typical noise of a short-haul flight replaced by a pin-drop silence. On the runway, French officials were waiting. Before the plane was allowed to head back to London, they got onboard, caught the two men, and checked all of the luggage.

The sudden detour made an already nervous trip two hours longer. Passengers later thanked Ryanair’s crew for their courtesy despite the strange situation. The source told the outlet, “Ryanair [was] brilliant in handling it in a certain way (…) They gave out drinks towards the end of the flight as we were coming in over Stansted. (…) I’m just really [expletive] glad I landed.”

Why the two men were after their own passports is a mystery, as it’s possible this was a random attempt to hide who they were. Undoubtedly, those traveling on this Milan-to-London trip will talk about it for a long time. No one expects their fellow passengers to start chomping on their documents, but flying is already stressful. Turbulence was the least of the people’s concerns on this Ryanair flight!

