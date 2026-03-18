Partial Government Shutdown Could End Soon As White House Offers ICE Body Camera Concessions

The partial government shutdown that began on February 14 might soon come to an end. According to latest updates, the White House has agreed to expand the use of body cameras for immigration agents, which was one of the demands of the Democratic party to end the shutdown.

In addition to the use of bodycams, the Trump administration has also offered to limit immigration operations at schools, hospitals and churches.

The partial shutdown began due to a dispute over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding. Senate Democrats refused to fund the DHS unless the proposed immigration enforcement reforms were accepted by the administration.

One of the demands included Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wearing body cameras during operations, while the other was mandating the identification of the officers. While the White House has agreed to the first, it is still against the ban on masks for ICE officers.

DHS SHUTDOWN OFFER.@NewsHour has obtained this letter from the WH to Senators outlining their offer for ending the shutdown. Read here. But basic points:

– Expand use, oversight of body cameras

– Limit immigration enforcement at schools, churches, sensitive locations… pic.twitter.com/gFqeoVv6Yo — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 17, 2026

On Tuesday, March 17, the Trump administration sent a letter detailing the concessions to Senate Republicans. It included updates on negotiations between the congressional Democrats and the White House.

The partial government shutdown has mostly affected the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Last week, DHS announced that at least 300 TSA employees quit or opted for unscheduled time off over the first missed paychecks since the shutdown began.

As a result, there have been growing security hassles and terrorism threats across various airports. The March 17 letter emphasizes the rising pressure on the administration and lawmakers to end the shutdown.

The letter’s authors, White House Director of Legislative Affairs James Braid and border czar Tom Homan, noted that despite the shutdown’s impacts, Republicans and Democrats continue to hold on to their respective political positions. The pair argued that the Trump administration has tried its best to reach a mutual agreement so the shutdown could end and the DHS funding issue could resolve.

Every major airline CEO in America just sent Congress a letter demanding Democrats end this DHS shutdown. Critical security operations are at risk and thousands of employees are working without pay because Democrats refuse to do their jobs. This is a national security issue… pic.twitter.com/gxd0JuxOCK — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) March 16, 2026

Following the letter, Senator Susan Collins stated, “Democrats really should be ashamed of putting our country and so many federal employees in this position.” However, Democrats pin it on Republicans for refusing to implement the proposed immigration enforcement reforms.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that while Democrats support Trump’s firing of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, “A change in personnel is not sufficient.”

“We need a change in policy. We need dramatic, bold, meaningful and transformational changes, so that ICE conducts itself like every other law enforcement agency in the country,” Jeffries said on Monday, March 16, according to USA Today.