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Partial Government Shutdown Could End Soon As White House Offers ICE Body Camera Concessions

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 6:28 PM ET

The Trump administration has also offered to limit immigration operations at schools, hospitals and churches.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Partial Government Shutdown-ICE body cams-DHS
The White House has agreed to the use of body cameras for ICE agents in a bid to end the DHS shutdown. (Image Credits: Pexels/Tom Fisk, NARA & DVID's Public Domain Achieve)

The partial government shutdown that began on February 14 might soon come to an end. According to latest updates, the White House has agreed to expand the use of body cameras for immigration agents, which was one of the demands of the Democratic party to end the shutdown.

In addition to the use of bodycams, the Trump administration has also offered to limit immigration operations at schools, hospitals and churches.

The partial shutdown began due to a dispute over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding. Senate Democrats refused to fund the DHS unless the proposed immigration enforcement reforms were accepted by the administration.

One of the demands included Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents wearing body cameras during operations, while the other was mandating the identification of the officers. While the White House has agreed to the first, it is still against the ban on masks for ICE officers.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Trump administration sent a letter detailing the concessions to Senate Republicans. It included updates on negotiations between the congressional Democrats and the White House.

The partial government shutdown has mostly affected the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Last week, DHS announced that at least 300 TSA employees quit or opted for unscheduled time off over the first missed paychecks since the shutdown began.

As a result, there have been growing security hassles and terrorism threats across various airports. The March 17 letter emphasizes the rising pressure on the administration and lawmakers to end the shutdown.

The letter’s authors, White House Director of Legislative Affairs James Braid and border czar Tom Homan, noted that despite the shutdown’s impacts, Republicans and Democrats continue to hold on to their respective political positions. The pair argued that the Trump administration has tried its best to reach a mutual agreement so the shutdown could end and the DHS funding issue could resolve.

Following the letter, Senator Susan Collins stated, “Democrats really should be ashamed of putting our country and so many federal employees in this position.” However, Democrats pin it on Republicans for refusing to implement the proposed immigration enforcement reforms.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that while Democrats support Trump’s firing of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, “A change in personnel is not sufficient.”

“We need a change in policy. We need dramatic, bold, meaningful and transformational changes, so that ICE conducts itself like every other law enforcement agency in the country,” Jeffries said on Monday, March 16, according to USA Today.

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