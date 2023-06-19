Paris Jackson Stuns in Grunge Graffiti Top at the Bonnaroo Festival

Paris Jackson thrilled the crowd with her unique sense of fashion and stunning vocals at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. On day four, the late music icon Michael Jackson's daughter took center stage and displayed her distinctive sense of style by pairing a brilliant red miniskirt with an edgy graffiti top. The renowned Foo Fighters served as the festival's Sunday headlining act to round out its four-day run in 2023. The festival was hosted in Manchester, Tennessee, and it started on June 15. Paris Jackson was one of the several musicians who performed on stage in the afternoon. According to Daily Mail, the late King of Pop icon Michael Jackson's daughter has been touring since May. Although the singer-songwriter's debut solo album, Wilted, was published in November 2020, a few additional singles have been released after the release of her EP, The Lost.

Jackson, 25, flaunted her love of rockstar fashion by donning a red miniskirt and a white shirt with a variety of vibrant patterns on the front. The rocker also wore a pair of crisscross-patterned stockings and a pair of brown patterned platform boots that nearly reached her knees. Her fit 5ft 9in frame gained three more inches of height, thanks to the big boots. Jackson's center-parted, dyed red and blonde hair extended well over her shoulders. The singer occasionally strummed her guitar as she performed lead vocals with her supporting band. Then there were other songs where she put down her axe and stood in front of the microphone, ready to charm the audience present for the musical event.

Jackson's track Bandaid, which used the soft-hard dynamic between the verses and chorus, was released ahead of her most recent tour. Band-Aid has been made with a stylized songwriting technique used by several alternative rock bands in the past, such as Nirvana.

Her previous song, Just You, which was released in 2022, is likewise a pleasant mid-tempo rock romp. Jackson's The Lost EP extended play, which was published in February 2022 by Republic Records, was her most recent collection of brand-new songs.

According to her website, the musician and actress is now on tour with sporadic performances that began in May and will continue through July. Only a few years ago, the musician was releasing music as a member of the musical duet The Soundflowers with Gabriel Glenn. The Soundflowers released their debut self-titled EP in June 2020, with a stripped-down acoustic style that saw Glenn on guitar and vocals and Jackson on vocals and ukulele.

As far as the headlining event went, the Foo Fighters took the stage for another of their energetic performances following the release of their latest album, But Here We Are, and the hiring of Josh Freese as their new drummer to take the place of the late Taylor Hawkins. The band opened with a classic, All My Life, then transitioned into No Son of Mine before performing Rescued, the first brand-new song from the next album.

