In an exclusive interview with Romper, Paris Hilton, a socialite whose life has been in the public eye for decades, shared her desire to keep her recent pregnancies as private as possible despite the usual scrutiny that accompanies her high-profile existence. Acknowledging the challenges of life in the public domain, Hilton expressed her intention to shield her children from media attention.

Reflecting on the birth of her two children within a year, she stated, “I didn’t want my son coming into this world with any negative energy. I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.” Having had her own narrative shaped by the media for half of her life, Hilton asserted her desire to have control over her child's introduction to the world. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023, followed by the announcement of daughter London's birth eleven months later.

Venting her frustration at the invasive media coverage surrounding her family, Hilton staunchly defended her choice to keep her son's arrival a secret, asserting, “Say what you want about me, but this is a little, innocent baby.” Confronting the unkind commentary that often accompanies public figures' personal lives, Hilton expressed a mix of anger and disappointment. Breaking the silence on November 24, Hilton chose Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter, London.

A heartwarming image showcased a pink outfit with the newborn's name delicately monogrammed on the front, marking a moment of joy for Hilton and her husband. Both Phoenix and London were welcomed into the world through surrogacy. Hilton, who once viewed family life as mundane, revealed a shift in perspective, stating, “Now I’m one of those boring people, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

The reality star turned entrepreneur sought help from her sister, Nicky Hilton, as she speculated on the task, portraying a blend of vulnerability and lightheartedness. In a scene reminiscent of her The Simple Life days, Paris admitted to her sister, "Should I learn how to change his diaper? I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix."

As reported by Page Six, Paris' willingness to embrace new experiences for the sake of her child reflects the ever-changing journey of motherhood she is experiencing for the first time. As the scene unfolded, Paris confessed, "Okay, I'm scared," before changing the newborn’s diaper. "You've never done it?" Nicky asks, to which Paris says no. Nicky, a seasoned mother herself, facilitated words of wisdom on locating the front and back of the diaper, offering valuable insights into the less glamorous aspects of motherhood. Nicky asserted in a confessional, "Motherhood, you've got to get your hands a little bit dirty."

