Paris Getaways to Celebrity Soccer Pals, Kim K Has Extravagant Plans for Saint West's 8th Birthday

As Saint West celebrates his 8th birthday, it's evident that his life is nothing short of extraordinary, thanks to his mother, Kim Kardashian, who has bestowed upon him a lifestyle that many could only dream of. One highlight of Saint's lavish life is the series of globe-trotting adventures he shares with his mom. Over the summer, the dynamic duo attended professional soccer games worldwide, from Japan to Miami, reports The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Banks

In particular, they witnessed the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Al-Nassr FC match in Japan, where Kardashian shared a carousel of photos capturing the excitement. The images revealed Saint in a PSG jersey, playfully plugging his ears and sticking out his tongue while posing with YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr. and Brazilian soccer legend Neymar.

Kardashian expressed her gratitude for fulfilling her boy's dreams, and this wasn't an isolated event. Earlier that summer, they attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut with Tristan Thompson and the Beckhams. Their love for soccer extended to Europe, where Kardashian and Saint watched professional matches in Paris and London. A particular highlight was their visit to the Arsenal soccer game, which captured moments of joy and frustration as Saint cheered for his favorite team.

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West are at the Emirates for Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon tonight 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/opp57kHl5b — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 16, 2023

While soccer seems to dominate their sports outings, the Kardashian-Saint duo also ventured into basketball territory. Attending a Los Angeles Lakers game, Saint wore a basketball jersey dedicated to his aunt Khloé's baby daddy, Thompson. However, fans expressed concern over Saint's demeanor during the event, emphasizing the challenges of bringing kids to public gatherings. Not every international trip revolves around sports, though. During Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian and Saint showcased a different side of their travels, attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Fans couldn't help but notice Saint's bling, including a giant gold necklace with his name in diamonds and a Louis Vuitton logo on his front tooth.

As Saint turns 8 on December 5, it's worth looking back at his extravagant 7th birthday party. Held at a Los Angeles Rams game, the $60,000 celebration featured a football-shaped cake, Rams gear, and even a VIP suite at SoFi Stadium. Kardashian shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram, captioning it as "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!" capturing Saint's pure delight as he attempted to lift the Lombardi Trophy and showcased his diamond-encrusted jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In each snapshot, it's clear that Saint's life is a blend of opulence, sports enthusiasm, and star-studded encounters. From Paris getaways to meeting soccer stars with friends, his journey to the age of eight has been nothing short of extraordinary. As fans eagerly await glimpses of Saint's 8th birthday celebration, Kardashian will certainly spare no expense in making it another unforgettable chapter in his already lavish life.

