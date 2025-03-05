Paranormal Experts Make Chilling Claims About Diddy—Say He Made a Pact With Devil!

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combos is back in the news! The producer grabbed the spotlight most of 2024 due to his complicated and heinous claims of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, s– trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution with multiple women, including his former partners, who are now behind bars.

Combos is serving his time at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after he was arrested in September last year, 11 months after being slammed with 10 civil lawsuits: a federal human trafficking probe, tabloid drama, denial, and blame. However, recent reports bring back Sean Combos in the news for a different reason. Read on to find out what that might be.

As per RadarOnline.com, paranormal experts claim that Diddy has sold his soul to the devil. Spooked out? we get you! This bizarre news comes after speculation that the rapper was into necromancy continues to spread like a frenzy. Moreover, netizens lashed out with opinions about the speculations after Diddy’s lawyer, Anthony Ricco, filed a motion on February 20 to withdraw from the team of six attorneys.

While Ricco did not specify a valid reason for his withdrawal, online users claim that he dropped Diddy due to an alleged necromancy-related charge. Necromancy, as a method associated with sorcery and communication with the dead, holds no legal standing in the United States. Currently, there is no verifiable evidence to support this accusation.

Several users on TikTok expressed their opinions. One user said, “This could also be scaring anyone around him (in prison.) Another said, “Necrophilia, that’s not magic. That’s still sick and disgusting, but that ain’t magic. That’s just people who like to have physical relations with bodies that are no longer alive.”

The 54-year-old rapper who’s in custody is still awaiting release. Alas, he has five attorneys still fighting for him in federal court. The case at the moment looks weak since Diddy has been charged with some disgusting claims that make the case complex and portray him as a proper criminal.

As per MSN, he has faced charges of abusing a male escort and threatening to kill him. Moreover, Combos allegedly made the escort perform a forceful, intimate oral act. Reports reveal that the person identified as Diddy called John Doe, allegedly called Intercontinental, where the victim reportedly met the rapper with another female.

Diddy also threatened Doe that he would kill him like the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot in a driveway in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shakur was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries and ultimately died on September 13 due to internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, Diddy has repeatedly denied all the charges and pleaded “not guilty” despite robust evidence against him. As his next trial date approaches, the future of his case remains uncertain. While his legal team argued that he had been willingly targeted since he is a man of color, time will reveal the truth.