Pamela Anderson's Sons Had Quite an Unexpected Reaction After Learning About Her Wild Past

Pamela Anderson, the well-known actress and model, has had a pretty wild life. Her sons, Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee, have naturally discovered some stuff about their mom’s past that wasn’t really meant for kids. But how they reacted was quite unexpected for many since they suggested she might have gotten the short end of the stick.

Anderson became famous as a Playboy model and for her role on the popular TV show Baywatch. She also grabbed headlines with a controversial sex tape featuring her and her ex-husband, Tommy Lee. Although she tried to shield her kids from some parts of her story, they eventually learned about it all.

So how did Brandon and Dylan feel about their mom's past? It turns out, they were very supportive and protective of her. Anderson revealed in an interview, "Yes, my kids are old enough now to understand the big picture. They look at me and say, 'Mom, this is your time.' Of course, over the years, as they learned about things in my past, both age-appropriate and not age-appropriate, unfortunately, they thought I was taken advantage of in some ways," as per Too Fab.

Instead of being embarrassed or upset, her sons felt that Anderson had been mistreated. They wanted to help her reclaim her story and continue doing what she loves as she said, "They told me, 'Whatever you've created by being you, just keep being you. We're going to try and find ways for you to keep doing what you love but also sharing it with people in a way where it benefits you too. You can create a life. You can keep writing. You can keep doing all the things you love.'"

Anderson is clearly proud of her sons. She describes them as 'young, bold, hardworking men' who are 'ambitious, talented, creative, gentlemen, and good cooks.' With their support, Anderson has been focusing on writing. She released a memoir and has a cookbook coming out soon. She even noted, "I write all the time. I do a Substack newsletter called The Open Journal, which is nice because it gives me a way to empty my mind and not torture my children with my thoughts."

Speaking of which, Anderson's writing routine is quite unique. She explained, "I get up at 4 or 5 every day that's my time. I like to write with the sunrise. It's very peaceful, and I'm always baking bread then. So I keep baker's hours." She added, "He tells me, 'Mom, if you want to retire one day, you've got to do this and this and this.'" This supportive relationship with her sons is a bright spot for Anderson, who has had her share of struggles.

It is also worth noting that a few years ago, she decided to leave Hollywood and move back to her hometown in Canada. She felt misunderstood and lonely, saying: "I thought, 'Well, I guess that's just what people think of me.' I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada. I don't know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was. I felt very sad and lonely," as per Perez Hilton.