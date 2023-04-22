Blake Lively Says It’s "Torture" to Watch Husband Ryan Reynolds' Intimate Scenes in "Deadpool"

Blake Lively has revealed that Ryan Reynolds's intimate scenes in Deadpool was a "torture" for her to watch. The actress, who has been married to Reynolds since 2012, opened up about her experiences during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lively told Fallon that she was on a plane with her 18-month-old daughter, James when she was forced to watch Reynolds in the movie's raunchy sex scenes. "It's kind of torture these days because I'm on a plane and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman," she said.

"And then for 14 hours, having your husband have mashed potatoes eaten out of his butthole – because that's in the film. It's lonely, it's a cruel and unusual form of torture," she said. Lively shared that even though her daughter couldn't comprehend what was happening on the screen, she recognized her father, Reynolds, during his intimate scenes in Deadpool.

"My daughter goes, 'Da-Da!' She starts hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him, and he's not waving back. She doesn't understand why he's not waving back at her, because she thinks it's like FaceTime," Lively explained. "And it's because Daddy's getting it, and the mashed potatoes ... "

As per People, Lively, who is now pregnant with her and the actor’s fourth child, said the whole family is together for every special occasion, and noted that she and Reynolds make sure to schedule projects at different times. She told Fallon that the previous weekend’s holiday was the “first day” they’d missed together.

Later on The Tonight Show, Lively faced off against host Fallon in a game called "Know It All," hosted by Steve Higgins, as per E!News. The game involved selecting a category such as "fruits" or "TV shows," and taking turns naming items in that category. The person whose clock runs out first loses the round, but players can also bluff and make something up. If the opponent challenges the bluff and successfully calls it out, they win the round. The categories included British People, Spanish Words, Disney Movies, Popular Baby Names, Four Letter Words, and Harry Potter Characters.

Reynolds has remained a popular figure in Hollywood, with his charismatic personality and sharp wit earning him a legion of fans. Lively, too, has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry, with roles in films such as The Shallows and A Simple Favor.

Their marriage, which began in 2012, has also been a source of fascination for fans, with the couple often sharing sweet moments on social media. Reynolds, in particular, has become known for his hilarious social media posts where he often pokes fun at his own public persona.