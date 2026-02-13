News

Pam Bondi’s Promise to ‘Put Monsters Behind Bars’ in Old Video Has Critics Calling Out ‘Hypocrisy’

Published on: February 13, 2026 at 6:21 AM ET

Pam Bondi has invited backlash over her handling of the Epstein files.

pam bondi_house_hearing_epstein_files_clash
Pam Bondi's old campaign ad contradicts her handling of the Epstein files. (Image source: The White House/Wikimedia Commons)

Pam Bondi recently appeared at a congressional hearing to defend the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files. The Attorney General has since been subjected to widespread criticism for the way she defended herself, President Trump, and the Department of Justice. She was also criticized for being rude to questioners.

Among the chaos, an old video, seemingly from Pam Bondi’s 2014 reelection campaign, has resurfaced, prompting the public to call her stance hypocritical.

In the video, Bondi makes a series of promises, including one to “fight to put human trafficking monsters where they belong, behind bars.” Now people are wondering what happened to the Pam Bondi from the video, who stood beside the trafficking victims and not the government.

The campaign ad from years ago primarily focuses on tackling human trafficking. The video begins with Pam stating that Florida is among the top states in the country where human trafficking is prevalent.

“Florida ranks 3rd nationally and calls for help for human trafficking, where young women and children are enslaved and abused,” she claimed in the video. The content in the ad parallels allegations in the Epstein case, who primarily targeted young women and children.

Reminiscing about her first term as attorney general, she listed all the measures she took to fight trafficking. She claimed, “I knew we needed all hands on deck: businesses and hospitals to spot it, our great law enforcement to stop it, and tougher penalties to punish it.”

Pam Bondi’s past pledges completely contradicted the present where she argued with congressional leaders during a confrontational hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Bondi was seen shuffling through a binder, which contained materials she referenced during exchanges with Democrats.

She declined to address Epstein victims present at the hearing when Congresswoman Jayapal requested her to take some responsibility. “I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi commented.

Critics said the Attorney General poorly handled questions. Bondi locked horns with Rep. Jerry Nadler, who asked her if she was investigating Epstein’s co-conspirators. She was heard saying, “I’m gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question.” She dismissed him by saying that his “theatrics are ridiculous.”

Critics have been calling her two-faced, and say that despite all her pledges, she failed to bring justice to Epstein’s victims, even with all the information available. The DOJ has yet to meet with the victims to take their testimony related to the files.

