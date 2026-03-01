Pam Bondi’s Political Career: From Using Emotional Tactics With Reporters to Becoming a Key Trump Loyalist

Pam Bondi has portrayed herself as a pure and unfiltered tool of politics and revenge. These characteristics have made her an indispensable figure in President Donald Trump’s administration. But behind her nonchalant attitude and scathing words, she repeatedly uses a tactic to get out of uncomfortable situations.

According to The Atlantic, the attorney general has become a person that she never intended to be. The publication cited various instances from her career path that contradict her current self, which make her a close ally of the president. Surprisingly, the report says that she was not always so ruthless, and her kind nature and mild temperament earned her the nickname “Pambi.”

During her early career as a prosecutor, Patrick Manteiga, the publisher of La Gaceta, remembered her making regular appearances on local television. She became the spokesperson for the state attorney’s office. Manteiga recalled an instance when she had called him before he was going to print a crucial story during the campaign.

BREAKING: Chuck Schumer just humiliated Pam Bondi in the best way possible. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/R2AZn1Cz1l — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 26, 2026

Manteiga said that when he got on the call with her, she was sobbing and asked him not to print that critical story. However, he was not moved by her tears and hung up and made a phone call to a friend working at the St. Petersburg Times.

The publisher stated, “I said she was crying, and he said, ‘Yeah, she does that to us too.’ I called another reporter, and he said, ‘Yeah, she’s done that to me’.”

Bondi developed a burning passion to be in front of the camera “because she knows the camera loves her.” She made efforts to make a name for herself in the Republican Party. Surprisingly, she did not adopt conservative values or speak out against the legalization of gay marriages or gay adoption, which gave nightmares to the conservatives during that period.

A friend of the attorney general asked her about what was going on with her. She replied that she did it for the party. Or she would exhaustively comment, “You have no idea how politics works.” When her friend pressed on the topic, Bondi allegedly said, “You know me. I love gay people. You know my heart,” sometimes adding tears.

Hillary Clinton claims President Trump’s administration is “pulling her” into the Epstein situation as a “shiny object” to divert attention away from him. Clinton says Pam Bondi has broken the law by hiding information that should be made public. “This is not complicated. This… pic.twitter.com/f2UeplXRLY — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 26, 2026

Interestingly enough, her most controversial moment was not when she fought Donald Trump’s battles for him. Instead, it came after Hurricane Katrina. Bondi is a passionate dog lover and was involved with dog shelters and dog rescue.

Following the natural disaster, she adopted a Saint Bernard from a shelter and named it “Master Tank.” The same dog belonged to Steve and Dorreen Couture and their grandson, then 4 years old, and they tracked him down. Instead of kindly returning the dog to his real owners, she refused.

During an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Couture said Bondi renamed their dog and declined to return it to him despite her grandson’s repeated begging. Bondi took them to court and finally settled by winning visitation rights. Surprisingly, she never visited and decided to get another dog.