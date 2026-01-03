Pam Bondi Faces Renewed Scrutiny as Ro Khanna Seeks Court Action Over Epstein Files Release

Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie have made it clear that they won’t stop their campaign against Attorney General Pam Bondi until the complete Epstein Files are released.

The two representatives, who are credited with introducing and sponsoring the Epstein Files Transparency Act, have repeatedly expressed their disappointment with the Department of Justice’s handling of the release of the documents.

While the DOJ was supposed to declassify all the files related to convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein on December 19, 2025, what people actually got were only a couple of batches, that too with redacted information.

🚨🇺🇸 KHANNA: FILE REDACTIONS ARE PROTECTING “POWERFUL MEN” Rep. Ro Khanna says files released under a law he and Thomas Massie pushed reference “10 co-conspirators,” but key names remain blacked out. According to Khanna, the redactions aren’t about caution, they’re about… https://t.co/SSzdWkQ2cL pic.twitter.com/QiQr8vPqV0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 25, 2025

Khanna and Massie have already mentioned that they are planning to hold Bondi in contempt of Congress for breaking the law, while the DOJ says it needs more time to review and release the entire pile of files.

In a new interview with NPR, Khanna has revealed that he and Massie are now planning to bypass the DOJ. Instead, they are in touch with the Southern District of New York to release the documents through a special master.

The Southern District of New York had charged Jeffrey Epstein with trafficking of minors before his death while in prison in 2019. The DOJ is already coordinating with the court to review over 5 million documents related to the case.

Khanna said, “What I want to see over these next few weeks is for the documents actually to start coming out that the American people want to see—and the survivors want to see—which is the documents that name the rich and powerful men who are on Epstein’s r— island.”

Ever since the first batch of the files was made public on December 19, the DOJ has been accused of withholding data that could incriminate powerful people. On the other hand, the Justice Department has maintained that it is only redacting information that directly affects the victims.

Talking about the case, Khanna stated, “We want to see the survivors’ statements to the FBI where they name other rich and powerful men who abused them or who covered up the crimes. And we want to see the draft prosecution memos, which explain why many, many men were involved in the cover-up and abuse.”

Pam Bondi must release the files by midnight tomorrow. If not, I lay out the consequences. pic.twitter.com/MRIB437bHP — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) December 18, 2025

The 49-year-old California representative emphasized that he has no personal issue with Pam Bondi, and only wants her to do her job as per the law so that Epstein’s victims can finally get justice.

He remarked, “Our interest is not to take down Pam Bondi. Our interest is to take down the rich and powerful men who abused [over 1,200] survivors, and to finally see justice, and to not have an Epstein class in this country that gets to flout the rules, live by its own values, and not suffer consequences.”

The DOJ has announced that it will keep releasing new batches of the Epstein Files after thorough review in the upcoming weeks. However, Khanna and Massie have threatened to fine Bondi $5000 for every day she fails to declassify the entire stack after a 30-day grace period from the deadline.