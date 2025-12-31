Ro Khanna Blasts DOJ for Delay in Epstein Files Release — Vows Action Against Pam Bondi

Ever since the DOJ has partly released the Epstein Files, it has drawn criticism from Ro Khanna, one of the two legislators who introduced the bill to declassify the documents.

The representative from California has repeatedly slammed the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to release all the documents by the legally set deadline of December 19, 2025.

The Democrat previously hinted that he and Thomas Massie, the co-author of the legislation, are planning to bring contempt proceedings against Bondi. In a new interview with MS Now, Khanna has once again slammed the government for its handling of the Epstein Files release.

Pam Bondi must release the files by midnight tomorrow. If not, I lay out the consequences. pic.twitter.com/MRIB437bHP — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) December 18, 2025

Talking about his plan to file a contempt motion against Bondi, Khanna stated that the AG will be liable to pay thousands of dollars per day until the entire stack of files is dropped.

He said, “Well, the inherent contempt that Massie and I will be filing would make Pam Bondi personally liable for $5,000 to $10,000 a day for every day that she does not release the files and comply. And it just requires a simple majority in the House.”

Khanna further highlighted that the AG is breaking a law passed with a majority in Congress and signed by the President.

He stated, “When we passed the bill, 427-1 in the House, 100-0 in the Senate, the president signed it. You can’t just ignore the law. It’s obstruction of justice. It can be criminally prosecuted.”

The representative added that even Republicans are in favour of the full disclosure of the Epstein files.

He remarked, “If not by this administration, then a future administration. So, so there is a lot of outrage not just with survivors but with Republicans at what is happening with the selective Epstein disclosure, and when we get back, we’re going to push for full transparency.”

Releasing the Epstein files is a matter of justice for survivors. It also is about respecting the rule of law that @RepThomasMassie & I passed. Those who flaunt it to protect rich and powerful men will face consequences. https://t.co/NGlNEjgCWD — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 31, 2025

When asked why he thinks the DOJ is hesitant to release the files, Khanna shared, “Well, they’re protecting the Epstein class. I mean, the president says it out loud. He says this is going to hurt a lot of people.”

He further added, “This is going to hurt a lot of people whom he knew, prominent bankers, prominent lawyers, prominent politicians, many of them in New York.”

Khanna and Massie introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act in Congress in July this year. The bill was passed by both houses and signed by Trump on November 19, 2025.

The DOJ was given one month to release the Epstein Files. However, only a small portion of the documents, which were also highly redacted versions, were released on the last day of the deadline.

The Justice Department announced that it needed more for the complete disclosure and later revealed that it had come across over 1 million more documents linked to the case.

The Attorney General has maintained that the files will continue to be released in multiple batches in the upcoming weeks.