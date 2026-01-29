Paid Leave and Therapy? How Federal Agents Are Spending Their Days After ‘Killing’ Alex Pretti

The ICE crackdown in Minnesota has been marked by two major tragedies, sounding an alarm over public safety across the country. After the federal agents gunned down a 37-year-old mother of two, Renee Nicole Good, a second, similar incident occured, when an ICU nurse, Alex Pretti, was shot multiple times and killed by agents during a confrontation.

​What’s more shocking is that in both cases, the victims were unarmed. Sadly, the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security have been running a counter-narrative, where they blamed both the individuals for meddling with law enforcement.

And now a report of the most bizarre nature has grabbed attention. As per The New York Times, an unnamed official from Homeland Security has confirmed that the two federal agents who punched, subdued and then fatally killed Alex Pretti have been given paid administrative leave weeks after the incident. This will last only for three days, which, as per their placement, was standard protocol.

​A second report from MS Now has additionally claimed that the two involved in the brutal killing of Pretti will return to desk duty after three days. They won’t be let out for field work again. Additionally, it also mentioned that one of the agents even received mental health support on Saturday morning after he gunned down the 37-year-old ICU nurse. It must be noted that the DHS has not revealed the names of the two agents involved.

In a contradictory statement, however, the Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino claimed that the two agents involved in the killing of Alex Pretti were working in other locations. They were shifted from Minneapolis after the incident. He stated, “All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations. That’s for their safety.”

BREAKING: The two ICE Agents who killed Alex Pretti have finally been placed on paid administrative leave along with the other agents who were involved. The two agents who fired the shots have met with mental health professionals. They have a 3-day administrative leave. They… pic.twitter.com/2SIT3WAO9o — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 28, 2026

​In contrast to the gravity of the situation, which involves the killing of an innocent in broad daylight, the paid leave to the agents is now being slashed by countless people. Many have tagged it as the bare minimum that the DHS and Trump administration have done on occasion, drawing sharp criticism and calls for accountability.

​For instance, the editor of Meidas Touch, an anti-Trump news site, did not hold back his views on the matter. Expressing outrage on X, Ron Filipkowski wrote, “You mean after a week and heavy political pressure and public outrage, the Trump admin is going to do the absolute bare minimum that every law enforcement organization would do in an officer-involved shooting?”

​Coming back to the killing of Alex Pretti, Donald Trump, in defense of the agents’ actions, claimed that the ICU nurse was in possession of a firearm. During his visit to Iowa, the U.S. President shared his first statement since the incident and said, “You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns, you just can’t. You can’t walk in with guns. You can’t do that.” He then further added, “Certainly, he shouldn’t have been carrying a gun. I don’t like that he had a gun. I don’t like that he had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.”

However, video footage from the time of the crime shows no presence of a gun in Alex Pretti’s hand at the time of confrontation. He simply had a phone in his hand, which he used to record the ICE violence going on around him. Thus, the President’s statements have instead sparked debates about whether he tried to challenge the Second Amendment rights altogether.

​Several gun rights groups across the United States have spoken out, challenging what Trump said about individuals owning guns. Meanwhile, the grieving family of Alex Pretti has issued a statement highlighting the unforgiving killing of their son, who was nowhere close to attacking the agents.