New Video Shows Alex Pretti’s ‘Violent’ Encounter With ICE Days Before He Was Killed, Family Confirms

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been facing immense scrutiny. The death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis took place weeks after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good. That’s two ICE-related deaths that are weeks apart. Their deaths have triggered outrage and renewed calls for reform.

The death of the 37-year-old ICU nurse, Pretti, has left many protesting against ICE agents and other federal agencies, such as Border Patrol, to leave town. The Trump administration continues to justify Pretti’s death and has made contradictory remarks about it.

This is sickening. ICE is completely OUT OF CONTROL and justified and supported by this White House Trump Administration. Shameful. Alex Pretti is wrestled to the ground and shot multiple times by an ICE agent killing him. The video is horrifying to watch. So heartbreaking… https://t.co/6GD59FCyjn — Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (She, Her, Hers) (@BPGibson2025) January 25, 2026

They claim that it was reportedly Pretti who approached the ICE agent with a 9mm handgun before he was gunned down. The video recorded by bystanders at the time appeared to show that Pretti held a cellphone in his hand instead. However, this is still being debated on social media. New video footage obtained by the BBC and recorded by The New Movement has captured Pretti 11 days before his death.

The BBC’s facial recognition technology identified with 97% accuracy that the man from the now-viral video was Pretti. Homeland Security is currently reviewing the video, with an official statement pending.

From the newly released footage, The New Movement seemingly received information about federal agents blocking a street. In response, they each gathered at the scene on East 36 and Park Avenue in Minneapolis at approximately 10:15 AM.

NEW video has surfaced showing what appears to be the now deceased Alex Pretti engaging in hostilities with federal officers on Jan. 13, a week-and-a-half before his death.pic.twitter.com/t11EZiDhpg — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 28, 2026

Pretti was attempting to help a family being chased by ICE at the time; he was seen kicking the taillights of an agent’s car while the agent was leaving the scene. This prompted a heated reaction from the federal agent, who got out of his car and began detaining Pretti, according to witnesses and video footage.

While one agent pushed him to the ground, others joined in on the detention and began throwing pepper balls and tear gas at bystanders. Reports reveal that the altercation resulted in a broken rib.

Speaking exclusively to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Pretti’s family confirmed that the man in the video was indeed the late victim. In a statement, they claimed that a week before his death, Pretti had a “violent” run-in with ICE agents. They said, “Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing at the hands of ICE on January 24, 2026.”

The family’s attorney, Steve Schleicher, reviewed the stills and video and echoed his client’s remarks about the incident. However, whether or not the video obtained by the publication is from that particular day is unconfirmed.

Two federal agents who were involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed. https://t.co/7AThebh3rD — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) January 28, 2026

In the wake of widespread protests, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the two federal agents involved in Pretti’s shooting had been placed on administrative leave. It’s not just the public who have been revolting against ICE. Other political figures and local authorities have also called for a thorough investigation and major reforms.

Minnesota’s Democratic senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, have strongly voiced their thoughts about the reform. Speaking during a Senate speech, they urged fellow Republicans to help during the “full-blown, dangerous emergency” unfolding in Minnesota.

Proposed reforms include better training programs, an upgraded code of conduct, implementation of body cameras, no more roving patrols, and no more masks for officers. However, for this to happen, Smith echoed the thoughts of many and called for ICE to leave Minnesota.