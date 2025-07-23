Ozzy Osbourne’s Heartbreaking Final Text To His Sister Revealed

The world is mourning the loss of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and now his sisters have shared intimate details about their final conversations with him, including a text message that has left fans heartbroken.

Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, who lovingly referred to their brother by his birth name, John, spoke to The Mirror about his last days, his emotional final concert, and the message he sent them before his death at the age of 76.

RIP Ozzy Osbourne, one last MIRACLE by the Prince of Darkness! pic.twitter.com/g3BBn0NwMG — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) July 22, 2025

Jean, 85, and Gillian, 80, revealed that their brother had been deeply moved by his final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5. The concert, billed as Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning, was meant to honor both the band’s roots and Osbourne’s wish to return home. The sisters attended the event and described how the legendary singer, despite his frailty, was filled with gratitude and awe as he watched thousands of fans gather to celebrate his music.

“He was frail, but it still came as a shock,” Jean told the outlet. “He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death; it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England.” Her voice broke as she explained how her brother kept in close contact with them, never letting a week go by without checking in.

“We just can’t believe he is gone, and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail, he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on.”

What makes the loss even more poignant is the final message Osbourne sent to Jean. After the Villa Park concert, the sisters had hoped to see him again soon. In his last text, he spoke with excitement about returning to his hometown. Jean recalled his words with tears in her eyes: “In his last text to me, he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. He said, ‘I can’t wait to come back.’ We were hoping to see him this week.”

The siblings explained that seeing Ozzy perform at Villa Park was an emotional milestone. For decades, the venue and the city had been at the heart of his story, a place that shaped his identity and inspired his career. Watching him complete that final wish, knowing how much it meant to him, is something Jean and Gillian say they will carry with them forever.

Osbourne’s death was confirmed in a heartfelt statement from his wife, Sharon, and their children on Tuesday evening. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family shared. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Friends and collaborators have also begun to share their tributes, but those closest to him have focused on the man behind the music. Known to fans as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy was, to his sisters, simply John, a brother who never forgot to check in, no matter how chaotic life became. His commitment to family and his bond with Birmingham shone through in that final message, now a treasured memory for Jean and Gillian.

It was Sharon Osbourne who made sure her husband’s “final wish” of returning home to England and playing one last concert in his hometown became a reality. That wish came true on a warm July night, in front of thousands of adoring fans, with his sisters looking on and holding back tears proudly. Now, his legacy lives on not only through his music but also through the love of a family that will never forget the man who never stopped coming back home.