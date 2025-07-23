Ozzy Osbourne Slammed Trump for ‘Acting Like a Fool’ — Inside the Ugly Public Feud That Lasted Until His Death

Ozzy Osbourne, the legend of Black Sabbath, passed away at the age of 76, sending shockwaves through the music industry. The heavy metal legend left behind a fortune worth millions, with the sole owner now possibly being his widowed wife, Sharon. However, Osbourne also died with an unfinished feud with none other than Donald Trump.

When the legendary guitarist jumped into politics, the first thing he did was openly criticize the Republican president. He and his wife fired multiple shots at Trump for his apparent lack of political knowledge and decorum. The late Black Sabbath frontman never failed to show his disdain for the Trump administration’s various controversial policies.

“The Constitution says that anyone can be president. But it’s not like anyone could be a f—— heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you’re f—— doing,” Ozzy raged during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020. In the same interview, he described Donald Trump as a stubborn President who never wanted to admit his wrongdoings.

He mockingly added that he could never do Trump’s job because, “I am honest enough to say I don’t know what the f—I’m talking about.”

“Anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit. Eight years to us is nothing but to us, but if you’re f—— 76, eight years is like death,” the Black Sabbath frontman lamented, as per Irish Star.

Ozzy Osbourne on Trump: “If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics because the fucking guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it.” pic.twitter.com/OpxkNBwJCD — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 22, 2025

The feud between Trump and Ozzy goes back in years. In 2019, Trump tweeted against a Democratic debate using the prince of darkness’s hit track Crazy Train. The couple was heavily disturbed by this. In a joint statement on Sharon’s Instagram, they forbade the Republican leader of ever using Ozzy’s music to back his political agendas.

“Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘Crazy Train,’ we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals,” their statement said.

Sharon further took a jab at him, suggesting Trump “reach out to some of his musician friends,” like Kanye West, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne tell the Trump campaign they’re “forbidden” from using Ozzy’s music after president uses “Crazy Train” in tweet. The couple have offered up some, um, alternative suggestions https://t.co/N4qsrBuADP pic.twitter.com/j7u0wC1qGL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 27, 2019

In 2020, when the Coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, along with the rest of the world, Ozzy broke his silence on how Donald Trump handled it, or rather, “mishandled.” He criticized the President for claiming that the virus and the subsequent pandemic “wasn’t as bad” as portrayed by the medical industry.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never known anything like this. It’s getting worse, not better. And this guy’s acting like a fool. I don’t really like to talk politics that much, but I’ve got to say what I feel with this guy. There’s not much hope left,” Osbourne said at that time.

Until his death, the heavy metal legend expressed his strong opinions against Trump and his minions.