Outspoken Trump Critic Jack White Slams President’s Gaudy Oval Office Decor, Calls It “Disgusting”

Donald Trump has made waves since returning to the White House with his political decisions, but he has also grabbed headlines for his interior design choices! Funny, right? Maybe for us, but not for the 79-year-old. He has transformed the Oval Office with gold accents and big decorative pieces that have left not only netizens in shock but also Grammy-winning musician Jack White.

White recently called the unexpected transformation “disgraceful” under Trump’s rule. In addition, following Trump’s high-profile meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 18, Jack White posted a photo on Instagram showing the two leaders seated in the Oval Office, which was adorned with gold-framed art, ornate trinkets, and trophies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

As per The Daily Beast, White didn’t hold back, comparing the room to “a vulgar, gold-leafed, and gaudy professional wrestler’s dressing room. He added sarcastically, “Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn, too.”

White has endorsed Sanders for the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries and performed at a rally for him, and his dislike for Trump is quite public. He previously called Trump a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator” after his 2024 election victory.

“Just look at his disgusting taste,” White wrote. “Would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone hand him the nuclear codes? A gold-plated Trump Bible would fit perfectly on that mantle, maybe with a pair of Trump shoes on either side. What an embarrassment to American history,” he wrote.

However, while he wrote his opposing views for the president, White praised Zelensky: “Also pictured in this photo, a REAL leader of a nation—in a black suit.” These comments came after Trump met the Ukrainian president alongside other European leaders at the peace summit, which was a highly anticipated political meeting organized to find solutions to end the longstanding Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump hosts Zelenskyy and EU leaders for Ukraine peace summit 🅱️uilding White House photo op signals coordinated Western approach as Macron, Merz, Starmer, Meloni join Next move: Potential trilateral with Putin pending today’s discussions pic.twitter.com/C2gMVsrDug — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) August 18, 2025

Consequently, netizens have previously slammed Trump’s interior makeover and called it “tacky” after he compared it to Obama’s choices during his tenure and claimed that he did a better job of redecorating it. Meanwhile, Jack White had filed a lawsuit against Trump for using his track in his campaign. ( via The Guardian).

The issue started when Trump’s campaign deputy communications director, Margo Martin, posted a video featuring “Seven Nation Army” on social media in August 2024. Martin later deleted the post before Jack White noticed it and slammed the administration. “Oh… Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this.”

Yet Trump is very proud of his interior choices. According to recent news, he has another proposal, which includes constructing a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom to be added to the East Wing before his four-year tenure in 2029. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this news.

She claimed that the room where most of the formal functions take place will be approximately 90,000 square feet (8,360 square meters), with a seating capacity of 650. The layout for the ballroom is being led by McCrery Architects, whose founder, James McCrery, served on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts after being appointed by Trump in 2019.

BREAKING: We’re getting an expansion! Beginning in September, construction will begin on a brand-new 90,000 square ft ballroom that will be enjoyed for generations to come. ✨ Visit https://t.co/fYztfJspLP for more information pic.twitter.com/SVvlaDpRmA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

These instances prove that Trump truly is a man who will do what he feels is best, according to him, and the external chatter does not affect him. While this can come across as a stubborn trait for some, it shows that he is equipped to survive the highs and lows of being a political figure. He’s accustomed to hate, opposition, and media trashing while holding a high self-worth.