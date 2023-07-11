Oscar De La Hoya Thankful To Travis Barker For Being A Father Figure To His Daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya, renowned boxer and father to Atiana De La Hoya, recently expressed his gratitude towards his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and her ex-husband, Travis Barker, for their involvement in raising their daughter. Despite Barker's marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, he has continued to be a proud stepfather to Atiana, earning De La Hoya's appreciation. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, De La Hoya openly acknowledged that it was the "moms" in his children's lives who stepped up and took on the day-to-day responsibilities. Recognizing their efforts, he stated, "Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? I have to give credit where credit is due." De La Hoya went on to express his gratitude, saying, "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Also Read: Poosh Founder Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth Is $65m: She “Doesn’t Need Family or Sisters to Make Money”

Following De La Hoya's split from Moakler in 2000 when Atiana was just one year old, Moakler and Barker tied the knot in 2004. Despite referring to himself as an "absentee father," De La Hoya acknowledged the crucial role Moakler played in raising Atiana. He emphasized his understanding of his place in his daughter's life and expressed gratitude for the support she received, particularly from Barker. De La Hoya's admiration for Barker stems from his commitment to being a positive influence in Atiana's life.

Image Source: GettyImages | Mike Coppola

While Barker has two biological children, Landon and Alabama, with Moakler, he has always considered Atiana as his own. Additionally, Barker now assumes the role of stepfather to Kourtney Kardashian's children with Scott Disick- Mason, Reign, and Penelope. The couple is also expecting their first child together. De La Hoya praised Barker, describing him as a genuinely kind person, and expressed his utmost respect for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiana De La Hoya (@atianadelahoya)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Aims to Use Pregnancy to Earn Fortune by Expanding Brand: “Wants What Sisters Have”

Most recently, Atiana was part of the Barker family's celebration of Penelope's 11th birthday, which they shared on their Instagram Stories. Both Travis and Atiana took to social media to commemorate the special occasion. Oscar De La Hoya's acknowledgment of Barker's positive influence on Atiana highlights the importance of blended families and co-parenting. The separation and previous soured relationships did not hinder the parents from coming together and raising their children in a loving environment. De La Hoya shared that he is mindful of the love and care Barker provides his daughter as his own child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiana De La Hoya (@atianadelahoya)

Also Read: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Her Special Outing With Travis Barker

As Atiana continues to navigate life with the support of both her biological father and her stepfather, the bond and shared experiences within her extended family will undoubtedly shape her into the person she becomes. The love and care demonstrated by all parties involved reflect the strength and resilience of modern families, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration in raising children while staying apart.

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker's Son Landon Looks Sadly 'Agonized' At Step-Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Gender Reveal Event

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Slammed Online for Promoting Products She Doesn't Use