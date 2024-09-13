Orlando Bloom Really Believed He Was 'Gonna Die' from 52-Pound Weight Loss for Movie

Orlando Bloom was once certain that he would die due to the drastic weight loss for his new film. While filming The Cut the actor shared that he 'literally thought [he] was gonna die' during the shoot of the movie as the role was physically and mentally taxing. According to People, Bloom shed 52 pounds to fit the character of his role. Bloom confessed that he was generally 'very hangry' during the rigorous preparation for the movie as he would feel hunger pangs kicking in and making him irritable.

"The last three weeks in London, before we started filming, were just tuna and cucumber. And then I put on weight as we filmed," Bloom continued. Sharing how his longtime partner Katy Perry felt he said, "She watched it and was like, ‘I need a stiff drink.' She was really moved. She knew what it took," as reported by Page Six. "I literally thought I was gonna die. She was there throughout, with the kids and stuff. It’s hard for your family," the actor added as he appreciated Perry's love and family's full support of his dedication. The pair are parents to their daughter Daisy Dove, who's 4 years old.

According to Fox News, Bloom's co-star Caitríona Balfe shared something along the same lines. "You can do stuff like that when you're on your own, it's one thing about being single. We were all younger before we had families [and] you can kind of throw yourself into something. But when you have to come home, and you have to be a parent," she said lauding the strength instilled by a family. Balfe added, "The transformation was shocking... I was like, ‘You look like a raisin,’" as she recalled Bloom's moving transformation.

Director Sean Ellis, Orlando Bloom, John Turturro and Caitriona Balfe on stage for post screening Q&A of ‘The Cut’. Bloom mentions he lost 35 lbs of weight for the role. #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/EWL92R6U7C — Grant (@grantman2011) September 7, 2024

Sharing the struggles from the initial days Bloom added, "I was more surprised about the mental aspect of (it), like the sleep deprivation, and not the depleted calories. There’s a lot going on in your brain … living in that headspace for a while was very challenging." According to NBC Chicago, director Sean Ellis who was present in the panel also revealed the strenuous procedure that the actor went through for his movie.

I asked Orlando Bloom and Carmine Falcone 😉, aka, John Turturro of The Cut about how did they research with boxers and trainers the psychological depths they're willing to go to win.#TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/wx69E7y3Z5 — Simone Cromer 📽 (@TheatreofZen) September 7, 2024

When Bloom spilled, "Somebody in my row passed out!" Ellis followed, "Yeah, we had a fainter. I think we’ve got to put that on the film poster." Set largely in a room, the movie explores the struggles of a boxer played by the actor. The unnamed boxer is shown taking diuretics and draining blood from himself in a desperate attempt to reach his goal weight. The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week and got great appreciation from the viewers and jury. Fans also loved the actor's performance in the unnerving film.