Jennifer Lopez Shares a Glimpse of Her Past in the Teaser of Her New Film Co-written With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a glimpse into her past romance with Ben Affleck in the trailer for her upcoming album film, This Is Me...Now. The film, which Affleck co-wrote, promises an intimate and revealing exploration of the global superstar's personal life and will be released alongside her highly anticipated 2024 album of the same name.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, transports viewers to a rainy day by the fireplace, where Lopez shares a poignant childhood dream: "When I was a little girl when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love." This sentiment sets the tone for a narrative-driven journey through her turbulent love life, offering a unique perspective on the woman behind the global icon, per Page Six.

One of the trailer's most captivating moments is the reveal of a 2002 love letter from Affleck, a piece of history that adds a layer of authenticity to the upcoming project. Affleck, who co-wrote the film, wrote in a handwritten note dated December 24, 2002, "Life’s tough but you’re sweet." "Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you." The letter, signed simply with a "B," captures a time when Affleck and Lopez were deeply connected.

The release of this love letter provides fans with a rare and personal glimpse into the early days of their relationship, which predates their initial split in 2004. Following their separate marriages and families, the couple reconnected in 2021, eventually marrying in 2022. Guadalupe Rodriguez, Lopez's mother, expressed her faith in the couple's future on the Today show, saying, "I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years that you would."

The film, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video, is described as a narrative-driven and intimate musical reimagining of Lopez's love life, to dispel myths and provide a more authentic portrayal of her experiences. The singer, now 54, has emphasized the album's honesty and personal nature, calling it "the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," as revealed in a Vogue interview last year.

Dave Meyers directed This Is Me...Now: The Film, which Lopez, Matt Walton, and Affleck co-wrote. Lopez's ninth studio album will be released on February 16, 2024. The album, titled This Is Me...Now, commemorates her 20-year journey since her 2002 release, This Is Me...Then. The album's press release emphasizes its honesty and personal touch, with Lopez serving as both writer and executive producer.

The lead single, Can't Get Enough, is already generating buzz and is available for pre-order on major streaming platforms. Angel Lopez, Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman, HitBoy, Tay Keith, and INK are among the talented producers who worked on the project.

The album includes the track Dear Ben Pt. II, a continuation of the original Dear Ben dedicated to her husband, as a special nod to her relationship with Affleck. Lopez first hinted at the lyrics in August, when she wrote a touching message to Affleck on their first wedding anniversary, per ET.

